Start your day in a sweet and tasty way

This week’s column is going to be short and sweet. It’s early morning and I’m trying to pack the car for our trip to Houston.
It is time for Bil’s six-month checkup, so we will have a couple of days at M.D. Anderson for the doctors to check him over really well to make sure nothing ugly has grown back. I always dread driving in that city as the traffic is so crazy.
But before we head out, I’m baking this breakfast casserole to leave for the house/dog sitter so she will have something to munch on while she watches over our two spoiled fur-babies.
Cinnamon roll breakfast casserole
• 1/2 stick of butter, melted
• 2 tubes refrigerated Pillsbury Original cinnamon rolls (8 count)
• 5 eggs
• 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
• 2 tsp. cinnamon
• 2 tsp. vanilla
• 1/2 tsp. maple flavoring
• Pecans, halves or pieces
Preheat oven to 375.
Pour melted butter into a 9x13-inch baking dish and spread out evenly.
Remove the cinnamon rolls from the tubes and set aside the icing containers.
Cut each unbaked cinnamon roll into four pieces and put the pieces in a single layer in the baking dish.
Beat together the eggs, cream, cinnamon and flavorings. Pour this over the cut cinnamon rolls. Sprinkle on desired amount of pecans.
Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the oven and drizzle on the icing that came in the tubes. Cool 10 minutes before cutting.
Serve with a drizzle of maple syrup. Scrambled eggs and crispy bacon would go well with this.