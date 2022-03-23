Rodeo tickets and carnival armbands are available at the extension office and AgMed Supply.
GCFA rules
GCFA rules can be found at https://goliad.agrilife.org/goliad-county-livestock-exposition/.
State fair sheep/goat tag order
This order is for the 2022 State Fair and the cost of this year’s tag is $15. Validation will occur in the month of May, but orders must be placed by March 30 to show at Dallas. Call the extension office to place an order.
Young Guns
The Young Guns, a bidding group for the Goliad County Fair Sale of Champions, is currently seeking members. The Young Guns are a group of past and present 4-H and FFA members whose purpose is to give back to current Goliad County Show exhibitors.
If interested in joining or for more information, contact Beth Koonce at (361) 649-4586, Josh Henning at 361-935-4484 or by mailing a contribution to P.O. Box 1371, Goliad, Texas 77963. Dues of $150 per family or any other contribution will be accepted. Make checks payable to Young Guns.