Sweet thankfulness from Amy

Look at this container of sweets that came into our house the other day. Niece Amy dropped them off for Bil as a thank-you for spraying their entryway.
He was pretty excited as there haven’t been sweets in this house since the end of December and Bil has a pretty big sweet tooth. Since I gave up sugar, I haven’t been baking Bil any of the usual pies, cookies or cakes as of late, plus I stopped hiding candy around the house for “emergencies.” I think all this has actually helped him go down two sizes in his jeans.
But for today he is enjoying the goodies from Amy and spreading them out over several days to make them last. I must admit that I succumbed to a small bite of each one and they were heavenly.
Amy’s crack sticks
• 1 block cream cheese, softened
• 1/2 cup sugar
• loaf of white bread slices
• melted butter
• cinnamon-sugar
Cream together the cream cheese and sugar. Set aside.
Take a slice of bread and cut off the crusts. Roll the bread out thin.
Spread on a little of the cream cheese mixture on the bread and then roll up the slice.
Roll in melted butter and then roll in cinnamon sugar.
Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes then put under the broiler for a few minutes “until they look right,” (Amy’s words). Cut them into two pieces each to make them more bite-size.
Amy’s 4-things chocolate “muffins”
• 1 box of chocolate cake mix
• 4 eggs
• 1 cup oil
• 1 tub German Chocolate frosting
Beat these 4 things together until smooth.
Then fill lined muffin tins with the batter and bake at 350 for about 25 minutes or until the top springs back when lightly touched.
Turn off oven. Top muffins with a few chocolate chips, if desired, and return them to the warm oven for just a minute so the chips can melt.
(Amy says you can also make this into a Bundt cake and bake at 350 for about an hour.)