Take care of the skin you are in

Remember when we were kids, and we would often hear the saying, “You are what you eat” or “Eat all your vegetables?”
I am certainly not a nutritionist, but with all the hype about super foods, let’s just say I do my share of research. In my personal life, I grow my own culinary herbs and incorporate organic choices of meats and vegetables.
As an aesthetician, I recommend and use quality skin care products containing antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. I believe strongly in total well being from the inside and out.
So how does consuming a healthy diet, using good skin products and regular facials benefit the skin?
First, a little Skin 101. Did you know that our skin is the largest organ of the body? It is approximately 22 square feet and includes our hair, nails, sweat glands and oil glands.
However as we age, our skin becomes thinner, loses fat, and is less smooth. Externally, cuts and scratches take longer to heal. Skin becomes more fragile and prone to bruising.
We naturally make collagen, but with aging it decreases and we begin to lose collagen by 30. A diet rich in vitamin C such as salmon, avocados, strawberries, tomatoes and citrus are collagen-stimulating.
Keep skin hydrated and plump by drinking at least an ounce of water per every pound you weigh.
Processed foods and diets high in sugar can lead to inflammation, breakouts and premature aging, and break the skin’s natural barrier.
By getting regular facials, one is able to deep-cleanse and remove dirt and debris from the pores.
Facials provide blood circulation, which gives you that “glow” and stimulate the production of collagen.
Wearing an SPF that provides both UVA and UVB can not be stressed enough. Products containing both UVA and UVB protect against aging and burning.