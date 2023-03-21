I am sure you have noticed that wildflower season is beginning. The Bluebonnets are blooming and other wildflowers are popping up along roadsides and fields. And that lovely Texas native, Mountain Laurel, is blooming.
Texas Mountain Laurel is usually classified as a shrub, although it can grow to a height of a small tree. Its glossy evergreen leaves make it a valuable landscaping plant, even when it is not blooming. And when it is blooming, it is spectacular!
Around the first of March in South Texas, the Mountain Laurels burst forth in gorgeous purple blossoms, which resemble Wisteria, proof to its many admirers that in bloom, the plant is unequaled in beauty among our native Texas shrubs.
The fragrance is also wonderful. Botanist Ferdinand Lindheimer said the scent was “very nearly the fragrance of violets.” Although, the first time I smelled Texas Mountain Laurel, I thought of grape soda or grape-flavored children’s Tylenol.
Not everybody likes the fragrance of Texas Mountain Laurel, and some people say the scent is “icky sweet” on a hot day. Fortunately, the plant blooms early in spring (before the days have gotten too hot!) However, fresh Texas Mountain Laurel smells like spring to me.
In his book, “Remarkable Plants of Texas “ (2009), Matt Turner writes, “Two things are remarkable about this plant: the luxurious flowers and the conspicuous seeds.”
Almost everybody is familiar with the seeds. They are hard-skinned, bright red, and about the size of small marbles. These seeds are sometimes called “mescal beans,” which is unfortunate. They are beans, and Texas Mountain Laurel (Sophora secundiflora) is in the bean family. But they are not related to mescal.
Mescal is a Mexican name for a distilled alcoholic beverage made from the fleshy leaf bases of an agave plant. Somehow, mescal became the general name for all intoxicants. Even peyote, a hallucinogenic cactus, was called mescal for a while. The psychoactive substance in peyote is called mescaline to this day.
Native American tribes would occasionally partake of peyote during shamanistic rituals. The medicine men’s bags also contained the hard red beans of Sophora, which may or may not have been ingested during the ceremonies. Likely, they were not.
The beans and all parts of the Sophora plant are toxic but “not generally considered hallucinogenic.” One botanist asserted that half a bean would put you to sleep for two or three days, but “a whole bean would kill a human.”
Most writers assume that the Texas Mountain Laurel seeds were valuable for their color and hardness, and they could be made into beads and jewelry to decorate clothing and other items. Perhaps, in a world without industrially produced beads, these red, shiny beans had “few equals among natural objects for decoration.”
The Texas Mountain Laurel seeds were undoubtedly a hot trade item. Although the plant only grows in the caliche soils of South Texas, the Hill Country, and west to parts of New Mexico and into arid Mexico, they have been found on items made by North American Indian tribes as far away as the Great Plains.
Shirts, skirts, leggings, pouches and jewelry from the Dakota Sioux, the Ojibwa, the Winnebago and even the Montana Blackfoot often were decorated with red bean beads.
Turner documents another use for the Sophora beans. The “hot bean game” is played by children (very mean children!) who heat the beans by rubbing them vigorously on the sidewalk and then touching the hot bean to another child. Did you ever play that game? (I am not telling.)