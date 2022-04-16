The Texas Rangers provided the only organized security for the Republic of Texas and beyond.
The Comanche actually gave the Rangers their organizational model. Then the Rangers gave the U.S. Army their model after the Army tried by trial and error (mostly error) to secure the frontier with the Comanche.
In 1858, U.S. Army command decided that the only way to succeed was to take the war to the northern Comanche homeland. That worked.
In the first years, President of the Republic, Sam Houston, tried negotiating with all the Indian tribes in Texas. That worked except with the Comanche.
The Comanche continued their long-distance lethal raids on the missions, presidios, ranches and homesteads in Texas and northern Mexico.
While President, Mirabeau Lamar decided to establish a small mobile defensive force which became the Texas Rangers.
The Texas Rangers knew that to defeat the Comanche they had to adopt the same tactics. But the Rangers established their home base in San Antonio and hired a charismatic leader in John Coffee Hayes.
They did not adopt the bow and arrow but decided to match the Comanche in horsemanship and arm themselves with muskets and Bowie knives.
And they practiced their skill in endless drills on a practice field with their own muskets.
The Rangers hired Lipan Apache as scouts and trackers because the Apache hated the Comanche.
The Apache even received a safe conduct pass from President Sam Houston.
From reports by attacked settlers or the Apache the Rangers would learn of the presence of a Comanche raiding party and start in pursuit.
The Rangers were very active starting in 1842. The Lipan rode to San Antonio to join Captain Hayes.
Before he was even on the payroll, Hayes received word of a party of 80 Comanche under war chief Yellow Wolf.
After an attack near San Antonio, Hayes and 16 men started in pursuit the next day at sunrise, led by two Lipan scouts/trackers.
Hayes and the Rangers caught up with the Comanche at the Guadalupe River at the Pinta Trail crossing.
The Rangers charged the Indians and the battle raged back and forth on the river. Finally, the chief, Yellow Wolf, was severely wounded and the Comanche broke and fled.
A Comanche captive escaped and reported that 23 Comanche were killed and 36 were wounded of which 13 died of their wounds in their retreat.
No Texans were killed in the fight and all of the looted booty was recovered. All this happened on May 13, 1842, and the battle is noted on a historical marker.
1844 was the first year that Hayes and his Rangers were fully equipped with five-shot Colt revolvers.
On June 8, 1844, another notable battle happened on Walker’s Creek in Kendall County. Haye’s company of 15 was attacked by a band of 60 Indians, mostly Comanche.
After expending their ammunition for their muskets, Hayes told his men to fight on using only their five-shot revolvers.
In two days of fighting before the Indians fled, the Rangers had killed 23 Indians and wounded another 30.
Among the Texans, one killed and four wounded. What was notable was the fact that the battle had been fought with only Colt revolver on the Texan side. This changed the rules of engagement.
At the Rangers suggestion, Colt modified his pistol to be six-shot. It seemed that no numerical superiority of Indians was enough to assure the Indians of victory.
Still there was no abatement in Comanche raiding on the Texas frontier. In 1851 the U.S. Army decided to change its strategy. The Army general Persifir Smith mandated a new line of forts 150 miles to the west of the original line of forts.
But the real change came from the Texas Rangers in 1858. The Rangers were mandated by the Texas Governor to follow the Comanche north to their home villages.
This allowed the Rangers to cross the Red River into the Comanche homeland.
This led to a decisive battle at Antelope Hills destroying a Comanche village. The U.S. Army could not ignore the success of this strategy. Comanche power was broken.