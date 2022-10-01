T
he Texas Revolution started earlier than 1835 in Gonzales. It actually started in 1832 or 1835 in Anahuac and William B. Travis was there.
Anahuac was a port on the upper Galveston Bay near the mouth of the Trinity River. Shots were fired between Mexican forces and Texan insurgents and there were fatalities. For reasons not clear, these were called the “Anahuac Disturbances” by historians.
It was not a full rebellion yet, but the disturbances were caused by the Mexican government’s attempt to collect taxes from the local Texan citizens and to control illegal immigration by Anglos.
Mexico was not successful in either of these two aims although they tried hard.
In 1830, Mexico sent Col. Juan Davis Blackburn with 40 officers and men to establish a garrison and town at the mouth of the Trinity River.
The site was chosen to prevent smuggling on the Trinity and San Jacinto Rivers. A tax and customs collector soon arrived at the site.
Blackburn was also given the responsibility of cutting off illegal Anglo immigration from the American south. This was to enforce the Mexican law passed in 1830 with the aim to restrict Anglo immigration. The days of the empresario were revoked.
Blackburn was born John Davis Blackburn in 1788 and raised in the United States. He became a colonel in the Mexican Army, and he intended to carry out his duties with the unruly Texans in his area.
He began to arrest and imprison local Texans with a heavy hand as if he were Santa Anna. This of course riled up the Texans even more who began to organize a militia.
Blackburn got into a political power struggle with Jose Francisco Maduro. Maduro arrived in Anahuac to issue land titles to residents who had settled prior to 1828. This was within his power, but Blackburn objected.
Blackburn and Maduro were on opposite sides of the power battle between centralists and the federalists in Mexico City. So, Blackburn was doing whatever he could (legally or illegally) to hinder Maduro. The Texan settlers were caught in the middle.
The next confrontation had to do with the collection of duties (taxes) from all ships in Galveston Bay and on the Brazos River. So, the Texan captains and ship owners began to leave the jurisdiction without Blackburn’s permission and shots were fired at the departing ships.
Another issue was the attempt to capture runaway slaves from Louisiana.
At this point in 1832, William B. Travis entered the fray. In the confrontation over the runaway slaves, Blackburn arrested Travis and his law partner. Blackburn had a force of 300 soldiers at his command.
A militia force of 200 men assembled and marched on Anahuac to free Travis. On their way, they captured Bradburn’s entire cavalry force of 19 men and horses and held them hostage.
The Texans demanded the removal of Blackburn and Blackburn’s superior did just that. This was after a skirmish had occurred in Anahuac.
There was also a major battle in Velasco when the militia attempted to bring artillery into Anahuac.
Blackburn was removed from command and replaced with another. Travis and all prisoners were freed from jail.
After this in 1832, things returned to “normal” and business on Galveston Bay and the Brazos River was conducted without duties.
Later in 1832, tensions again erupted over the issues of custom duties. This resulted in the removal of all Mexican troops to Mexico.
The energized Texans organized a Convention of 1832 in Anahuac to discuss all the grievances with the Mexican government, now headed by Santa Anna.
In 1835, more arrests were made in Anahuac and Travis became involved again. Mexico placed Travis on a most wanted list for trial. Travis had to back off a little because Stephen F. Austin was still a prisoner in Mexico City. Travis never went to trial and went instead to the Alamo where he was killed.
It seems that Travis was the main agitator and troublemaker at Anahuac. Troubles came to a head at Anahuac and Gonzales in 1835. Texas was ripe for revolution.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”