I know. I know. I’ve put numerous recipes for salads in my column lately. That’s because I’m only eating salads, vegetables and meat these days, so I’m always trying new ways to fix them.
I love cabbage but it gets monotonous to just boil it or pan fry it, so yesterday it went into a salad. I bought the bag of angel-hair coleslaw to make it easier.
I also just opened a new tub of Grillo’s dill pickles which can be found at Walmart in the refrigerated section. They are made with real dill, grape leaves and garlic, just like my grandma used to make them. So, I put these two favorite things together for this salad.
I also made this easy chicken dish that I had over pureed cauliflower. I’ll be making those two again.
Dill pickle coleslaw
• 1 (10 oz.) bag angel-hair coleslaw
• 3/4 cup finely chopped dill pickles
• 1/4 cup Mt. Olive Deli-Style dill relish
• 4 green onions, sliced thin
• 3 large radishes, grated
• 1/3 cup sour cream
• 1/3 cup avocado mayonnaise or regular mayo
• 2 small stems fresh dill, snipped or 1 tsp. dried dill
• 1 tsp. sugar
• lots of black pepper
• pickle juice to thin
In a large mixing bowl, combine the coleslaw, pickles, relish, green onions and radishes.
In a smaller bowl, stir together the sour cream, mayo, dill, sugar and black pepper. Add just enough pickle juice to thin a bit. Pour this over the vegetables and stir to coat.
Put mixture in a container with a lid and let it sit in the fridge for an hour or so to let the flavors blend together; then stir, taste and adjust seasonings to your liking, if necessary.
Salsa chicken
• 4 skin-on, bone in chicken thighs, seasoned to your liking
• fresh refrigerated salsa that comes in a tub
• 1 block cream cheese
• spicy tomato juice
Preheat oven to 350. Season chicken with your favorite spices. (I use seasoned salt with a bit of sugar, garlic powder, onion powder and red chili flakes added, and stirred together).
Brown the chicken in a bit of olive oil, just to get some color, then put it in a baking dish. Top each thigh with a generous spoonful of salsa plus put some in the spaces around the chicken. Cut off dabs of the cream cheese and put them on the chicken and around it. Pour in enough of the tomato juice to a depth of about 1/4 in around the chicken. Bake for about an hour depending on the size and thickness of the thighs.
When done to your liking, remove the chicken to a platter after scraping off the salsa and cream cheese from the chicken back into the baking dish. Using a whisk, mix what remains in the baking dish really well to make a sauce. Serve chicken on top of pureed cauliflower with the sauce poured over it. (A picture of this can be seen on my Goliad Cooks Facebook page.)
Pureed cauliflower
• 1 head cauliflower
• 1/2 stick butter
• 2 Tbsp. sour cream
• salt to taste
Steam a head of cauliflower until really soft then put it in a food processor with the butter, sour cream and salt. Process until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.