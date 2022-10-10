The evolution of the modern alphabet has taken 3,000 years and is not finished.
There were several large milestones along the way; one was the use of a written symbol to represent a human voice sound and the second was the use of symbols to represent vowels. Previously, the symbols represented only consonants.
The Phoenicians are usually given credit for our (or the Greek) alphabet, but many other cultures contributed.
The modern alphabet had its origin in Egyptian hieroglyphics about 3,000 years ago. The Egyptians employed, or enslaved, huge numbers of Canaanites, that is, the residents of the ancient land of Canaan. This is the area of the Mediterranean now called Israel.
The Canaanites could not replicate traditional hieroglyphics, so they developed a shorthand. The shorthand used only the sound of a symbol rather than the meaning of the symbol.
For example, the Egyptian hieroglyph for a house was a rectangular symbol with a door. This was used to represent the sound b or ba in Canaanite shorthand because the b or ba is the first syllable in the Canaanite word for house ,which was baht.
This is an early example of using an Egyptian symbol to represent a sound in a new Canaanite shorthand.
To see where this is going, the bhat symbol became the letter Beta in the Greek alphabet. So, symbol to sound to new symbol to letter. This was a huge breakthrough.
Phoenicia was a seafaring nation on the southern coast of the Mediterranean. Its wide trading network helped to spread the use of their alphabet.
Another huge innovation happened with the Phoenician alphabet when they added vowels to their alphabet. The letter A looked like an image of a bull’s head. It was the letter A on its side with a long crossbar. The feet of the A represented the two horns of a bull. The Phoenician alphabet had 22 consonants.
The addition of vowels caused further complications. All this happened about 800 BC. According to the historian Herodotus the Phonecam alphabet was adopted by the Greeks.
Vowels played a much more significant role in the ancient Greek language, so some unused consonants in Phoenician were put to use.
Greek had 12 vowel sounds so it all became rather complicated. We have five vowel sounds now: a,e,i,o,u. Further, the Greeks started to write right-to-left but later changed to left-to-right. Homer wrote in an epic form of Ancient Greek. It was later called Epic Greek.
Further, the Roman alphabet had some of the same problems merging the Etruscan alphabet which they were using with the Greek alphabet which they later adopted.
Additional changes occurred when Alexander the Great conquered eastern Asia, in the third century AD. Other variations to the Roman and Greek alphabets were used in some countries up until almost modern time.
Times New Roman is the standard type face now and that is what this article is written in.
Another change occurred when Johannes Gutenberg had to choose an alphabet for his invention of movable metal type. He deliberately chose a type face that looked identical to the manuscript form current in 1450 AD.
He was so successful that many experts thought his printed Bible was actually a hand-done manuscript.
Study of ancient cuneiform showed that sounds could be combined to form a new word. The Samarian sign for barley is pronounced “she.”
When written beside the word for milk, pronounced “ga,” the new combined word is “she ga” and means “beautiful.”
Today pictography has made a return. Signage in commerce for international transport uses computer generated emojis.
In airports menus are pictures rather than foreign words. Now, some young people in China are using the Romanized forms of “spell sound” such that they have forgotten how to write the Chinese characters.
While English is becoming the universal spoken language, the use of symbols including emoji seems to be making a comeback in printed formats. With so many changes it is difficult to predict where the alphabet is going.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”