The King Experience returning to Goliad on Jan. 14

The band Riptide is returning to Goliad to present the King Experience: “Aloha from Hawaii,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Goliad High School Auditorium. The date of the event marks the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley's televised show, “Aloha from Hawaii.”
This is a two-hour show with an intermission. The seating is general admission (first come, first serve). Doors open at 6 p.m. for advance ticket holders). To purchase tickets visit https://the-king-experience.ticketleap.com/the-king.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Goliad High School Theatre Department.