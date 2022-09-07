Main Street Goliad will host a dinner and a show, the King Experience, featuring Riptide from 6 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 17 in downtown Goliad. The free family-friendly event will include food trucks, dancing and an Elvis impersonation contest.
Tickets for the VIP experience are available for purchase at Goliad City Hall. The VIP experience includes reserved seating, access to a VIP area and complimentary refreshments. Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a reserved table for eight.
Scholarships are also being accepted. For more information, conatact Keli Miller at keli.miller@goliadtx.net or 361-645-3454.