The Mission San Antonio de Valero, now known as The Alamo, is the most famous of the five missions in San Antonio. It had a long history before it became famous in Texas history. In 1835 the Mission was 120 years old and had suffered several occupations and desertions before it was defended by Texas Revolutionary forces on Feb. 23, 1836. But this battle, although a defeat, placed the Mission in the pages of world history.
The site of this first Mission was occupied by the Payaya Indians when it was discovered by Spanish Catholic explorers in 1691. The Native American settlement was there because of the “refreshing waters” of the spring-fed river nearby. The Catholic missionaries had arrived there on June 13, the feast day of Saint Anthony, so they named the place San Antonio.
Father Antonio de Olivares visited the site in 1716 and was determined to establish the first Spanish mission in Texas. Olivares estimated that there were 50 different Native American tribes living north of the Rio Grande River. So, there were many potential converts to Catholicism.
The Mission San Antonio de Valero was built in 1718, at the same time as Presidio San Antonio de Bexar. Both were connected by a bridge over the San Antonio River. At first, this settlement was occupied only by the Franciscan missionaries, the resident Indians and the soldiers of the Presidio’s garrison.
With no other towns in Texas, Spanish authorities decided to invite settlers from the Canary Islands. In February 1719, permission was granted by the King of Spain to move 400 families from the Canary Islands to Texas by way of Havana and Veracruz.
The only group to survive this journey was 15 families, comprising 56 men, women and children, who arrived at the Presidio on March 7, 1731. They considered themselves to be the founders of the villa or town of San Antonio, across the river from the Mission.
In the early 1700s, four other frontier Spanish missions were moved to San Antonio. The town began to encroach on the land that was granted to the Mission and the Native Americans were forced to work on the villa’s farms. The town grew but the Mission began to lose permanent converts due to raiding Apache. The maximum occupancy of the Mission reached about 300 Native Americans.
The construction of the stone Mission complex started only in 1744. The final Mission complex consisted of a chapel, a convent or friar residence, storehouses and workshops. The Native Americans learned to be weavers, carpenters, stone masons, blacksmiths and farmers. Miles of irrigation ditches or acequias watered the fields where corn, beans, chili peppers, cotton, watermelon, figs and grapes were grown.
Despite being self-sufficient, the Mission (and all missions) were secularized in 1793 by the Spanish authorities and their land was divided up among the townspeople. All the missions fell into disrepair.
In 1803, Spain reinforced the garrison at San Antonio and the Valero Mission was turned into a barracks. The Valero Mission was occupied by 100 men of the Second Flying Company. This company was also called “The Alamo Company” so that is how the Alamo complex got its name. The old convent became the unit’s barracks.
Mexico revolted from Spain in 1810 and the revolt lasted until 1821. During that period, the Alamo was fought over several times. The Mexican Army occupied the Mission complex after 1821 until 1835. In December 1835, the Mission was attacked by a Texan force, actually before the Declaration of Texas Independence.
General Perfecto de Cos surrendered the presidio to the Texans and was allowed to leave under his parole not to fight Texans again. He soon violated his parole, but the Texans got the armory, with thousands of English Brown Bess musket, ammunition, and several cannons.
The Texans left only a small garrison at the Mission but attempted to reinforce the walls of the compound. In February 1836 Santa Anna arrived in San Antonio with an army of 5,000 men determined to recover the Alamo. The next phase of the Alamo’s story was about to begin.