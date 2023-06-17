The woman with a deer pendant, a man with dirty teeth

Archaeologists are very ingenious and persistent when it comes to researching the ancient past. In a cave in Russian Siberia, the source of first artifacts of the Denisovans, contemporaries of the Neanderthals, they found a pendant with a deer’s tooth.
It was dropped by a woman about 20,000 years ago. The deer tooth pendant was excavated in 2019 and became the focus of efforts to extract DNA from the porous surface of the deer tooth. This had never been done before. The successful results of this effort were published this week in ‘Nature.’
The DNA result showed that the home of the woman that wore the deer pendant was 2,000 km to the east of the Denisovan source cave and was dated to about 20,000 years ago. Geneticists have tried for years to accomplish extracting DNA from a porous surface. Archeologists can get human DNA from bones, teeth, hair and even from the soil in the caves where the humans lived. But due to decomposition of the DNA, the age of the complete DNA was never 20,000 years old.
The new research was done by a graduate student who started in 2017 as part of her PhD thesis. The student thought that it should be possible to get DNA from a porous surface of a bone or teeth. After trying different trial and error methods for five years on test items, she finally arrived at a method that raised the temperature of a buffer solution to 90 C, near its boiling point. This method released the DNA gradually from the surface to deeper inside the object.
A visit in 2019 by a Russian scientist provided a sample of the deer tooth pendant in a plastic bag cradled in the source dirt from the Denisovan cave. This careful handling kept the artifact from being contaminated by other more modern DNA. From the deer tooth the graduate student was able to extract both nuclear and mitochondrial DNA.
The graduate student found that the tooth came from a wapiti, a species of elk that provided the tooth. But the human DNA was from a female modern human. This woman was from a tribe that lives about 2,000 km to the east of the cave. This would make her an ancestor of the Siberians who later emigrated across the Bering land bridge to America.
But the woman and the pendant were in the wrong place, in the Denisovan Cave. They were 2,000 km west from where they should have been, in Siberia. No clue on how they made that journey. The pendant and tooth were dated to about 20,000 years ago. Her results were published recently in Science journal.
Another great discovery was made by analyzing the gunk on Neanderthal teeth. Neanderthal did not brush their teeth, so they had a layer of fossilized plaque on their teeth. This plaque was analyzed for DNA fragments that could be reconstructed into ancient bacterial genes. The researchers did a comprehensive study involving 12 Neanderthals, 24 homo sapiens humans from other archeological sites and 18 modern humans.
“In the oral cavity there is not a single species of bacteria. There is a whole plethora of bacteria,” a scientist said. So, the researchers had to mix and match fragments of DNA to reconstruct a whole genome. They finally found a genome that worked for metabolites of a previously unknown variety of the bacterium Chlorobium. This bacterium is a green sulfur bacterium that typically lives in ponds, say scummy ponds. This bacterium is also photosynthetic, needing light to grow.
The DNA fragments produced a gene that synthesized two simple molecules: a paleofuran molecule labeled A and a closely related molecule paleofuran B. Not clear how this bacterium happened to be in a Neanderthal’s mouth. Drinking out of a scummy pond? But the process of producing these ancient molecules showed that it is now possible to synthesize other prehistoric bacteria and molecules.
Both of these research results show that it is possible for new methods to reveal things from the prehistoric past. Knowledge that was unimaginable a short time ago..
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”
