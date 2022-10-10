Topsy-turvy cornbread for a topsy-turvy week

Have you ever had one of those weeks? Ours started out with a broken electric gate. Bil went to fix it but, it required parts to be ordered. On the way back, his transmission went out in his truck that has 260,000 miles on it. Now the poor boy was without transportation until a new transmission was ordered.
That evening I went to feed deer and the old golf utility cart had a dead battery. Poor deer went hungry that night. The next day I decided to mow the lawn in case the rain actually made it to us. Another dead battery. No amount of charging could revive either, so money had to be shelled out for new ones.
I won’t even mention Bil running out of gas in his antique truck coming back from the W4W car show in an extremely long wait at the construction on 183. He really needs to get that gas gauge fixed.
Then that was followed by my losing my car keys and being in a bit of a panic until I found them at the Texan in Victoria. This was topped off by Bil being in the hospital again for exploratory surgery with a nurse that needed a day off.
Now our gate is broken again, but we aren’t touching it in case it sets off another crazy week.
So, it was a week of coping and not much cooking. We are on our second day of eating off a pot of pinto beans that I made in the instant pot in 40 minutes along with this onion upside-down cornbread.
The photo shows that my onion slices were not the same thickness and that, even though the onions were all touching before baking, they evidently shrink a lot. Next time I will just use a layer of chopped onions instead.
Upside-down onion cornbread
• 2 Tbsp. butter or bacon grease
• 1 onion, sliced
Batter:
• 1 cup flour
• 1 cup cornmeal
• 2 Tbsp. sugar
• 4 tsp. baking powder
• 1 tsp. salt
• 1 tsp. onion powder
• 2 eggs
• 1 cup whole milk or buttermilk
• 1/4 cup vegetable oil
• 2-3 Tbsp. finely chopped onion
Put the butter or bacon grease into an iron skillet and place in the oven as it heats to 350 degrees.
Remove the pan from the oven and arrange onion slices and pieces close together on top of the melted butter. Return to oven for 15 minutes.
Whisk together the dry batter ingredients in a bowl. Whisk together the wet ingredients in a large measuring cup. Combine the wet and dry ingredients and then fold in the minced onion.
Remove the skillet from the oven and pour the batter over the onions. Bake for 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the edges look crispy.
Remove from the oven and flip the cornbread out onto a heat proof platter.
Cut into wedges, split, and slather each piece with butter when serving.