The Goliad County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 31st Missions Tour de Goliad Bicycle Ride on Saturday, Oct. 15, rain or shine. Lineup is at 7:45 a.m. with the ride beginning at 8 a.m.
The pre-registration fee is $35 per person (family/team of four or more is $30 per person) and $45 per person for on-site registration.
T-shirts will only be given to those registered by Sept. 30.
Riders can register at the chamber of commerce office or online at www.missiontourdegoliad.com.
Checks or money orders payable to Goliad County Chamber of Commerce can be mailed to PO Box 606, Goliad, TX 77963.
To make a credit card payment, call 361-645-3563.