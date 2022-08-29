Try something new in your garden with containers

I have been busy this week trying to get the garden watered before I take off for Gardening School in San Antonio. Can’t count on the rain forecasted for Saturday.
It’s difficult to have color in the garden with hot dry weather unless you have tropicals. Another way to achieve interest in the garden is to plant container gardens and place them in high impact areas.
Container gardens can provide pizzazz to a garden. To achieve that dash of excitement to the garden choose containers with character. A container can be anything that will hold soil or water without creating a potential toxic environment for the plants it will hold. Children’s toy trucks and wagons can make charming succulent gardens, an old claw-foot bathtub water garden or a leaky birdbath can provide a striking accent. This year I used the giant faux clam shell I envisioned as a birdbath – unfortunately, it wouldn’t hold water.
The key to creating a spectacular container is to figure out how to make them interesting. Whether you’re using containers with bold color or shape or plants with interesting foliage – keep in mind that the combination of the two is what will set your container apart. Match plant shapes to containers for maximum impact. The succulents selected for the faux clam shell were chosen to give the feel of an underwater seascape.
One of the important ways to make a simple container into a spectacular garden is to match plants to the container. Don’t limit yourself to the plants in four- inch pots or six-packs of annuals. Be adventuresome – choose small trees and shrubs as an element of your container gardens. A single specimen can make a stunning anchor for a group of potted plants.
Consider more than flowers when planting a container. Interesting foliage acts as a bridge to fill gaps when blooming plants are at rest. A good rule of thumb for planting a mixed container is to plant two-thirds foliage and one-third flowering plants, ensuring there will always be something interesting to look at.
The color of the container is important in determining the overall effect. You can choose plants to contrast or to match. Use a color wheel to pick plants with complementary colors to provide a striking contrast with the container. A color palette in shades of green with white can be eye-catching while a vivid blue container filled with plants with pink tinged foliage and flowers can be stunning. All it takes is a little planning and a color wheel.
A great rule of thumb to use when planting a container is to plant a thriller, filler and a spiller. Use the rule of three or five or when planting – never use even numbers. The same rule applies to height – include something tall for structure and height, medium is the filler and trailing pants for short.
Vertical accents can be a small tree, sansevieria, ornamental grasses, canna, dwarf papyrus, African iris and dracaena. You could even use a vine on a small trellis for your vertical accent. Filler plants are medium-sized plants that round out the container.
Filler plants give containers personality. Color should echo, repeating the color or foliage of the vertical or cascading plant – tying it all together. Excellent plants for fillers include coleus, geranium, caladium, impatiens, penta, salvia and lantana.
Trailing plants are the anchor to the container giving it a softer look. Some great plants that will cascade over the edge include sweet potato vine, petunia, verbena, ivy dichondra, lamium and sedum.
Once you have assembled your container and plants, fill the container with the best potting soil you can afford along with compost. Use a ratio of two parts potting soil to one part compost. If you are using bromeliads add orchid bark to the mix. Begin planting in the center of your container with the dominant plant. This is the focal point – where your eye goes first. Then plant the sides, weaving the plants together with color and texture. Remember to loosen the roots of each plant before placing it in the container. Using large plants gives the container an instant finished appearance.
Take the strain out of moving a large container by assembling it at its growing location. Use fresh potting soil mix in a clean container. With large containers, save potting mix by filling bottom third with Styrofoam packing peanuts, crushed soda cans or other lightweight material that fills the space but allows the water to drain. Cover these fillers with weed-barrier fabric to prevent soil from settling between the filler.
Arrange plants in containers while they are still in their pots until you find the perfect arrangement then slide plants out of their pots and place in the soil so the top of their root ball will be about an inch below the lip of the container to ease watering, then fill the container with soil mix.
Containers stationed in full sun need more water than a shady pot. During the dog days of August, water daily. If your container is in the shade, water more sparingly. Add diluted fertilizer to a gallon of water and use for best results. Remove old flowers and trim any plant that over grows its neighbors.
Select a container by using materials and architectural details of your house as a guide. For maximum impact, group small containers close to the house in places where you have a chance to stop and admire them. Large containers work anywhere.
You can top dress the container with gravel, crushed shells, attractive pebbles for succulents or heat loving plants. Use hardwood mulch for everything else. This will give your container a finished look while protecting roots from temperature extremes and helps retain moisture.
With a little imagination, you can create a grand entry, a border, a prairie or a jungle with container gardens. You can even have a water garden.
Happy gardening.