Wanting to see 'red' in olden times

In the Middle Ages, Europeans didn’t have much choice in the color of their clothing. Most natural dyes available to the common folk produced brown, tan or maybe a dull yellow. Red was almost non-existent except for the wealthy. The fabric dyes that produced reds in Europe then were madder root, kermes and Tyrian purple. These substances would dye wool various shades of red and purple. This wool was reserved for the clothing of kings, nobles and the clergy.
Things were quite different in the New World. The Maya and Aztecs used cochineal to dye native cotton for centuries. Cochineal (pronounced “coach-ee-neel”) was as valuable as silver and cacao. Each of the eleven cities conquered by Moctezuma had to pay a yearly tribute of 2,000 decorated cotton blankets and 40 bags of cochineal!
The rich reds and maroons in the Aztec blankets caught the eye of Hernan Cortez when he invaded Mexico in 1518. It wasn’t long before the Spaniards exported tons of the “grana fina” that made the dye. Initially, it was used all over Europe as lipstick, rouge and eye makeup.
Once it was discovered that wool absorbed the cochineal dye even better than cotton, the Spaniards increased cochineal production in Mexico. By the end of the 1500s, as much as half a million pounds of cochineal were shipped to Europe yearly.
The Aztec dye is derived from an insect. The cochineal insect is a tiny scale insect similar to a mealybug. It feeds on prickly pear cacti. Colonies of these insects can be found on the pads. Interestingly, the colonies are made up of immobile females and their larvae.
The females attach to the cactus with their mouthparts and stay put. The larvae crawl about the pads secreting waxy white filaments. When the larvae get to the edge of a cactus pad, the breeze catches the filaments, and the larvae are carried to a new cactus. Only adult males can fly. Their job is to move around and inseminate the females.
The ratio of female cochineal insects to males is 200 to one! But this is a good thing if you want to make cochineal dye. The females’ bodies contain about 20% carminic acid, the chemical that causes the carmine red color. Carminic acid tastes bad and thus deters predators from the insects.
When the insects are ripe, at about three months old, the labor-intensive harvest of the dyestuff begins. The delicate, juicy bodies of the females must be taken off the cacti with a soft brush. The Aztecs traditionally used a deer’s tail to brush them into a basket. The insects were then sun-dried to preserve them. Each insect formed a tiny, silvery granule the size of a sesame seed. It takes about 70,000 insects to make a pound of cochineal.
For more than three centuries, Mexico was the only producer of cochineal. And Spain and Portugal maintained a worldwide monopoly on trade in cochineal dye.
The British imported large quantities of cochineal to dye cloth for their garment industry. For instance, the “redcoats” of the British soldiers were dyed using cochineal. It is not surprising that the British tried to get their own source of the dyestuff.
In 1788, they collected several cochineal-infested cacti from South America and delivered them to their new colony in Australia. This attempt to start a new dye industry failed. It failed in two ways: first, the imported cochineal insects died off, and worse, the cacti didn’t. Prickly pear cactus overran 100,000 square miles of Australia before being brought under control in the 1920s.
Meanwhile, the cochineal industry suffered a severe blow when synthetic dyes were invented. The delicate manual labor of the cochineal-gathering process was no match for fast and cheap chemical dye production. Within a few years, the natural dye industry almost ceased.
Recently, many of the commercial synthetic dyes were found to be carcinogenic and could no longer be used in food or cosmetics. Natural colorants were re-investigated. And cochineal emerged as a superb and safe red dye.
Cochineal colors the famous Italian aperitif Campari and other alcoholic drinks. It is found in cookies, desserts, juice beverages, jams, meat products, cheddar cheeses and many red-colored candies. Several modern cosmetics contain cochineal.
You might be surprised that we have the historic cochineal insect here in Bee County. My husband was. To prove it to him, we drove along Highway 181 looking for patches of prickly pear. On one of the clumps, I pointed to a white fuzzy mass on the shady side of a pad. “That’s cochineal,” I said. “No way. That’s a fungus,” he said. I plucked the cottony mass from the cactus and squeezed it on his wrist. Instantly, the skin was stained red. “Wow!” was all he said.
But don’t take our word for it. Get out there and find your cochineal!