Weesatche 4 Warriors will host “A Day in the Country” honoring area active duty military, veterans, wounded warriors, first responders and their families and in memory of the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Weesatche Community Center in Weesatche. The GPS address is 161 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884, Goliad.
The opening ceremonies will be at 10 a..m., followed by a chuck wagon lunch at 11 a.m. Meals will be eat-in or drive through to go.
The event will include armadillo races, antique cars, face painting and live entertainment. Activities will last until 2 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit local area veteran and first-responder groups.