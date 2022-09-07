he Weesatche Volunteer Fire Department will host a doubles shoot on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Weesatche Community Center located at 161 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884 in Weesatche. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shoot will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The fee for five-man squads is $60 per adult for shoot/class option, $40 for youth and includes 60 birds (30 regular and 30 reverse country doubles shoot)).
Options: $10 two man team$10 high regular doubles and $10 high reverse doubles.
Awards will be given for Men’s Class AA, A, B, C - first and second place; Women’s AA – first, second and third place; and youth – first, second and third place.
Lunch (hamburgers, double dogs, chips, tea and bottled water) will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $10.
Attendees are asked to bring their own coolers, chairs and beverages.
The event is cash or check only. The contact person is Russell Bethke at 361-645-4524.