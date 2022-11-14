What could be America’s most important invention? The list of American inventions is very long going back to the stop sign in 1890. That was even before cars were invented. But, the stop sign is still with us.
The light bulb was invented in 1891 based on a hot wire. The zipper was invented in 1893 and the zipper slide fastener was patented in 1891, 1894 and 1905. The zipper is ubiquitous now.
I will not keep you in suspense longer, now. America’s most important invention was the blue jean or actually the any-color jean.
Blue jeans can be found and prized in every country in the world, even those without zippers or stop signs or light bulbs. It took a while for this to happen.
Levi Strauss and Company was founded in May 1853. Levi Strauss was a German immigrant who moved to San Francisco and opened a dry goods business. He started to make men’s pants out of blue denim. The company was originally known as David Stern & Levi Strauss. Stern was Strauss’s brother-in-law.
Jacob Davis was a Latvian immigrant in Reno, Nevada who noticed that the Levi denim pants worn by workmen were tearing at points of strain. Davis came up with the idea of using a copper rivet to reinforce the pants at the pocket corners and at the base of the button fly. (no zipper).
In 1873, Davis went into partnership with Strauss. Contrary to popular notion, the gold miners in California in 1849 were not wearing Levi pants. Levi did not start manufacturing denim coveralls until the 1870s. The designation “501” was the mark of the copper-riveted denim coveralls.
A competing brand of jeans was started in 1889 by Henry David Lee and are still sold under that name. Lee was founded in Salina, Kansas; and in 1920, Lee jeans introduced the zipper fly.
Lee flourished like Levi and became the leading manufacturer of work clothes in the U.S. In 1954, Lee expanded into casual wear and reached 81 countries. I own Lee jeans, not Levi.
To start , in the 1920s, sales of denim pants and overalls were largely confined to working men in the west; cowboys, lumberjacks and railroad workers. A breakthrough happened with the advent of the dude ranch craze of the 1930s and the arrival of people from the East Coast.
During WWII Levi’s were designated as an essential commodity and were sold only to people engaged in defense work.
Between the 1950s to the 1980s Levi became popular with the youth subcultures such as the hippies, rockers, mods and greasers.
Levi continued with their popular shrink-to-fit model. Levi continued to expand from 16 plants in the U.S. to 63 and added 23 plants overseas. Levi did this expansion without a single unionized employee.
In 30 years, the company had grown from two plants and 15 salespeople in 1946 in California to 50 plants, a sales force of 22,000 and offices in 35 countries.
With growth came competition and financial and labor problems. One case involved Chinese workers at a plant in the Mariana Islands. In the 1980s, the company closed 60 of its manufacturing plants. It introduced the Dockers brand of pants. By 2016 most of the Levi products were overseas.
In January 1990, Levi closed the last plant in the U.S. and exported 1,150 seamstress jobs to Costa Rica. In 2002 Levi formed a close collaboration with Walmart. In the same year, it closed its location in San Francisco.
One could make a case for the most important invention for the transistor which was invented in 1947. In 1973, the first hand-held cell phone was invented but it was a brick that weighed almost five pounds.
One could also make arguments for other products like the Ferris wheel from 1891 or the padded bicycle seat from 1892 or the mousetrap from 1894 or candy corn from 1898.
The list goes on, but blue jeans are ubiquitous, affordable and very democratic. Except high fashion skinny jeans which can be expensive.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”