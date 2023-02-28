What will our wildflower season bring?

A few warm days this month triggered the blooming of our first wildflowers. Have you noticed? Not so many yet, but I see a few patches of Huisache Daisies on vacant lots and some Drummond’s Phlox along the roadways. And a few Bluebonnets here and there.
The past winter was mild. A friend once quipped: “Winter occurs on a Thursday in South Texas.” He wasn’t far wrong this year! With only one long cold spell around Christmas time, it did not seem like winter. (Of course, we all know it isn’t over ‘til it’s over!)
So what does this mean for our much-anticipated wildflower season? Billowing masses of Texas Bluebonnets and Indian Paintbrushes? Or a brief period of a few flowers followed by an early summer? Since the rains have been in short supply, it will probably be the latter.
Even so, I am scouting for early wildflowers. I am finding there are at least two dozen kinds of wildflowers in my pasture and yard. Most of them are pretty tiny. Teeny, even.
My favorite is Scarlet Pimpernel. This flower is native to Europe and the Mediterranean. However, it has naturalized worldwide. Some might even call it a weed. Its name is due to its scarlet hue, for it is most commonly red…at least in Europe. Elsewhere, Scarlet Pimpernel comes in salmon, peach, lilac, white and blue! The blue form is especially striking, and there is some evidence that the blue flowered pimpernel favors sunnier habitats. The plant has the curious nickname of Poor Man’s Weather Glass. This name is because pimpernel flowers close on cloudy days. It also folds its petals in the late afternoon, so look for it early in the day!
As a kid, I heard people refer to “the Scarlet Pimpernel” as a person. Maybe he was a character like “Zorro” from some old movie. I do not recall pimpernel being a plant! I finally researched it and found that the Scarlet Pimpernel was a fictional character created by Baroness Emma Orczy in a novel (1905) by the same name.
Her character, Sir Percy Blakeney, was a chivalrous Englishman who went about rescuing aristocrats during the French Revolution. Blakeney would leave his calling card, embellished with a simple red flower (a Scarlet Pimpernel), at the scene of his exploits. The character got his name from the flower, not the other way around. How’s that for a bit of trivia for you?
Another little flower loves our dry soils. It is growing all over the pasture. It is a member of the Compositae, the sunflower family. Its common names are Tiny Tim, Dahlberg Daisy and Golden Fleece. These names give you an idea of its size, shape and color. But I prefer Golden Dyssodia (the name I first learned for it.) Dyssodia is an excellent rock garden and xeriscaping plant. It forms low-growing mounds of frilly foliage covered with half-inch-wide yellow blooms. It is so popular that I have found it for sale in commercial nurseries.
No doubt you are familiar with a wild verbena that is common here: the purple Dakota Vervain. This verbena can grow rather tall, over a foot or so, with flower clusters almost two inches across. Most of the specimens are on the small side, though.
Whereas the individual flowers in Dakota Vervain are about a half-inch across, its cousin, Beaked Vervain, has flowers less than an eighth of an inch across. The tiny whitish-lavender flowers are borne on a stalk only a few inches tall. You really have to look to see this one!
Chickweed likes damp, shady places. You will likely find this bright green plant with delicate reclining stems and pretty white blossoms in a flowerbed close to your house. Common Chickweed is a native of Europe but is a weed species in North America. Chickweed is edible, though, by humans and poultry alike. Our native chickweed is Prostrate Starwort. What an ugly name for a pretty plant! I like its Spanish name, Llovisna, which means drizzly rain.
Are you or your pets allergic to lawn grass? There is a plant that you can use to replace grass: It is Hierba del Caballo (Horseherb) or Straggler Daisy. This low-growing groundcover can be walked upon, played on, or even mown. Plus, it not only takes the abuse, Horseherb flowers under it. Of course, the yellow flowers are minute but still pretty. Horseherb is a sprawling perennial plant that even the botanists describe as “a troublesome lawn weed.” Remember, a weed is a plant that thrives where you do not want it. Maybe it is time to change our thinking on Horseherb!
These are just a few of the many beauties in our yards and pastures in springtime. Go outside, look down, and see what you can find!