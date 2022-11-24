Yellow squash and cornbread pair well together

Well, this certainly isn’t the article I intended on writing. Only one little lonely recipe. I had intended that there be several more.
Here’s what happened: I had a plan to make a rare full meal on the last cool day we had. You see, Bil and I seldom eat three meals a day. Mostly we have breakfast at 10 a.m. and then some kind of heavy snack or a sandwich around 5 p.m. and that’s pretty much it. A meal consisting of meat and two or three sides is a rare occurrence, mainly because Bil doesn’t eat very many of the sides I make.
I gathered together the ingredients to make meatloaf in brown gravy, a side of sweet potatoes of some kind, fried cabbage and this squash dressing. I had just put the squash dressing into the baking dish when my niece, who lives across the fence, sent a text that said, “I made chicken and dumplings today. I left you some at the fence for your supper.”
Well, that ended any cooking I had intended to do as I will take chicken and dumplings over pretty much anything if given a choice. I was headed to the fence when I saw that her donkeys were very interested in the sack she left hanging there. By the time I got into the golf cart and drove over there, the donkeys had eaten a hole in the bag and the contents dropped to the ground. Luckily, it was on our side of the fence and she had packed things up very well, so no real damage was done.
So, I baked up this dressing as it was made, but I put the rest of the ingredients back in the fridge and we enjoyed big bowls of chicken and dumplings with chocolate caramel cookies for dessert that Amy had just baked. And since I had to turn in this article early the next day, I didn’t get to finish making that big meal and so there is only one lonely recipe this week. Sorry about that.
This recipe came about as a way to use up some leftover cornbread and the yellow squash we were given.
Yellow squash dressing
• 6-7 yellow squash
• 1 onion, chopped
• 2 Tbsp. bacon grease
• 1 tsp. roasted chicken “Better than Bouillon” seasoning paste
• salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder
• 5 cups crumbled cornbread
• 1 can cream of celery soup
• 1 cup reserved squash broth
• 2 eggs
• 1 tsp. Lighthouse brand poultry & herb seasoning
• 3 slices colby jack cheese
• 3 slices pepper jack cheese
• butter
Cut up the squash into quarters, remove the seeds, and then cup into bite-size chunks. Put them into a big soup pot along with the chopped onion. Add in the bacon grease and chicken seasoning paste and then fill with water until it barely covers the vegetables. Add a bit of salt and pepper and cook until tender. When soft, drain off the squash broth and save it.
Put the squash back in the soup pot. Taste and add any of the seasonings you like to taste. Next, stir in the cornbread.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the soup, the cup of reserved squash broth, and the eggs and poultry seasoning. Grate the cheese or process it in a food processor so it is in small pieces then add it to the sauce mixture. Pour all of this over the squash/cornbread and stir to mix.
Transfer to a deep, buttered, baking dish. Top with a few dabs of butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until the edges are browned and the center is set.