Yes, you can have pie for breakfast

As I may have mentioned before, breakfast is usually the main meal at our house because it is the only meal where we both like the same foods and therefore is easy to make.
At any other meal, I usually have to make two separate entrees. For instance, last night I cooked myself baked chicken thighs and loaded cauliflower, neither of which Bil would eat, so I had to make hamburger patties and baked beans for him.
So, breakfast is a snap to make compared to the rest of the day. But one does get tired of seeing the plates of breakfast look the same every morning, so this time I put them in a different form. Bil still has his eggs, sausage and hashbrowns, but now they are in this breakfast pie instead of just sitting on a plate.
I’m trying very hard to not eat wheat, so I just ate the filling and gave Bil my crust which is his favorite part. We ate the heck out of this as we also had it for lunch a few hours later. It was that good. It does have a few steps to it, but they are easy steps.
Breakfast pie
• 1 refrigerated pie crust
• 6 frozen Purnell’s “Old Folks” All Natural Country Sausage Patties* (or 1/2 roll of regular breakfast sausage cut into patties)
• 1 can diced potatoes, drained
• 1/4 of an onion, chopped
• 1 1/2 cups grated mild cheddar cheese
• 4 large eggs
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 1/4 cup Half & Half
• 2 Tbsp. salsa
Unroll the pie crust into a deep-dish pie pan that has been sprayed with Pam or greased with butter. Set aside
Line a baking pan (with sides) with either aluminum foil or parchment paper and place the frozen patties on it. Place in a cold oven and then turn on the heat to 375. Let the sausage cook until browned and cooked through, about 12-15 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and let the sausage cool a bit, then put the patties into a mini-food processor and turn them into crumbles. Layer the sausage crumbles in the pie crust.
Next, put the drained potatoes into a frying pan with a bit of butter or bacon grease and cook until they get some color on them like you would for hashbrowns, then add in the onion. After the onion starts to turn clear, put the potatoes on top of the sausage layer. Sprinkle the cheese on top of the potato layer.
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, sour cream, half & half and salsa. When smooth, pour this all over the cheese layer.
Turn the oven down to 350 and bake the pie for 45 minutes or until the center is set.
Remove from the oven and let cool for about 6-8 minutes before cutting.
I topped mine with avocado slices and salsa.