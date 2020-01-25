Zamzow, Mahler wed in Austin

Ashtin Zamzow and Wolf Mahler of Santa Barbara, California, were married Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Austin Catholic Church in Austin. The bride was given in marriage by her father, and the ceremony was officiated by The Rev. Charles Kullmann.
The bride is the daughter of Stacy and Kalleen Zamzow of Goliad.
The groom is the son of Michael and Angela Mahler of Temple.
Mallory Bruns and Avery Zamzow attended as maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Kelli Rhoads, Shelby Jordan, Emily McCloud, Laura Taylor, Caroline Mahler, Addison Zamzow, Hallie Mahler and Rivers Mahler. Stella Kellough and Jordan Greeson served as flower girls.
Coltin Kellough and Jack Blevins attended as best men. Groomsmen were Levi Jordan, Kyle Rhoads, Spencer McCloud, Nick Medina, Jacob Smedley, Logan Brittain, Andrew Hedges, Barret Poth, Brian Peterson, Steele Wasik, and Fabian Jara-Dohman. Jackson Cardwell and Conger Cardwell served as ring bearers. Colby Zamzow, Cutler Zamzow, Cord Zamzow and Corbin Zamzow served as ushers.
Music for the ceremony was provided by an organist.
The reception was held at the Texas Federation of Women’s Club Mansion in Austin. Music was provided by a DJ.
The bride is a 2014 graduate of Goliad High School. She is a 2018 graduate of the University of Texas with a bachelors degree in Exercise Science and certificate in nutrition. She is currently running professionally with the Santa Barbara Track Club in California.
The groom is a 2013 graduate of Belton High School. He is a 2017 graduate of the University of Texas with a bachelors degree in Exercise Science and certificate in business. He is also currently running professionally for the Santa Barbara Track Club in California.
The couple will reside in Santa Barbara, California.