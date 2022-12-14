Eternally thankful

Billy Copes recalls having the same dream twice as he clung onto his life in an Abilene hospital.
“They were exactly the same,” said Billy, who was on a ventilator, stricken with COVID-19 just over a year ago when he had the dreams.
Billy, 74, said he was floating in a big room above his wife, Bonnie, and sons, Stephen and Scott.
“There was this big hole in the corner of the room,” Billy said. “I would see people falling in it. I went to stand by it and I almost fell in it. Then a voice said, ‘This is the hole of death.’ Then I went back and stayed away from it.”
Headed to the Rockies
On Aug. 20, 2021, Billy and Bonnie headed out in their Ford F250 truck hauling their 30-foot Flagstaff travel trailer bound for Colorado.
At around Abilene, Billy began coughing. By the time the Copes reached their destination of South Fork, Colorado, Billy knew something wasn’t right.
“About 15 miles west of town is a town called Del Norte,” Billy said. “They have a little clinic there. They tested me and I came back positive. They tested Bonnie and she was negative.”
The physician told Billy to quarantine himself. But three days later, after his condition worsened, Billy decided he needed to go home.
The Copes made it as far as Sweetwater.
“I said, I can’t go,’ ” Billy recalled.
Billy called his youngest son, Stephen, who was living in San Antonio.
“We thought he would come to drive us back home,” Bonnie said. “But I was starting to feel bad at the time.”
Bonnie would soon also test positive for COVID-19.
‘Seeing the world’
Billy grew up in northeast Louisiana picking cotton for two cents a pound.
“I’m not complaining, but we were very poor people,” Billy said. “We had no running water or bathroom. We didn’t work 9 to 5, we worked 5 to 9.”
Billy joined the navy when he was 21.
“I was single,” Billy said. “I was ready to go see the world.”
Billy was trained as an air traffic controller. When he completed basic training, he was told he was being sent to the Naval Auxiliary Landing Field (NALF) Goliad.
“I thought it was an island,” Billy said. “Then they told me it was about 60 miles north of Corpus. I joined the navy to see the world and I saw Goliad, Texas, for three years and five months.”
Soon after arriving to Goliad, Billy met Bonnie Wiggins.
“Three months later, we got married,” Billy said. “Fifty-two years later, we’re still here.”
Bonnie’s vision
Billy’s condition deteriorated rapidly. He was transported from Sweetwater to a hospital in Abilene where he would remain for almost three months.
Bonnie stayed in their trailer in Abilene during Billy’s hospitalization.
Pneumonia had set in both of Billy’s lungs. For 19 days, Billy was heavily sedated while being intubated.
Bonnie was quarantined for two weeks and couldn’t see Billy while he was in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
“It was very hard,” Bonnie said. “I had been told that most people who are intubated don’t make it. One day when I was praying, God gave me this vision.”
In Bonnie’s vision, Billy was standing up as Jesus walked to him.
“I didn’t see Jesus’ face but I knew it was him because of the stripes on his back,” Bonnie said. “The Bible tells us by his stripes we are healed. Jesus walked up and put his arms around Billy, but his arms didn’t stop. They kept going around and around him. Billy’s entire body was engulfed in Jesus’ arms.”
Bonnie said she then experienced a peace she had never felt.
“There was no audible voice, but I felt him telling me, ‘I’m loving him. I’m holding him. I’m healing him,’ ” Bonnie said.
Stephen was staying at an Abilene hotel while Bonnie was in quarantine. He would visit Billy regularly throughout each day.
After one visit, Stephen went to the trailer to break bad news to his mother. Billy’s lungs were collapsing and his kidneys were shutting down.
“They want to know how much longer we want to keep him on the ventilator,” Stephen told his mother.
Billy’s other passion
Billy didn’t start playing golf until he was 50.
Billy said, “When my boys got out of college, I said, ‘OK. Everybody back up.’ ”
Billy began 18 years of golf school. By the age of 70, not only did he accomplish the very rare feat of shooting his age, he did it by five shots with a 65 over 18 holes at the Goliad Country Club course.
Billy slowly returned to playing after completing his rehabilitation.
“In January, I didn’t have any feeling in my right foot. Now it’s just my right toe,” Billy said. “But it’s got me unbalanced. When you swing a golf club, it’s all balance.”
Billy’s best 18-hole score since his illness was a 90 at the Goliad Country Club course.
Standing on the word
Bonnie never stopped praying during Billy’s battle for his life.
“We had always heard about standing on the word at our church,” Bonnie said. “So I literally put my Bible on the floor and stood on the word. I told God I was standing on his promises and the vision he gave me.”
After Bonnie tested negative for COVID-19, she went to the hospital to see Billy, who was still heavily sedated.
“It was not good,” Bonnie said.. “I looked at all the things they had going in the IVs. There were bags and bottles with all kinds of stuff going in him. I looked up to God and told him it was time for a miracle. I told him the doctors have done everything they could and it’s now your turn.”
The next day, Bonnie was visiting Billy when she noticed he was starting to open his eyes.
Billy’s eyes had been completely shut for 19 days.
“I remember the first things they asked me when I woke up,” Billy said. “I couldn’t talk, but I could move my fingers on my right hand.”
Billy was asked if he knew where he was. He shook his head.
“The nurse said I was still in Abilene,” Billy recalled. “I remember thinking, ‘Boy, you’ve really been sick.’ ”
‘Silver Wings’
Billy was on a ventilator a total of 5 1/2 weeks during his stay in Abilene. When he became well enough to travel, Billy was transported to Victoria from Abilene in an ambulance on Nov. 10, 2021.
“Six-and-a-half hours is a long drive,” Billy said. “I bounced around on that gurney all the way. It was bad, bad, bad, but I was going home.”
Billy, who lost approximately 70 pounds during his stay in Abilene, was first placed in a Victoria nursing home before starting his rehabilitation at the PAM Health Specialty Hospitals in Victoria. There he began working with “his girls” – therapists Mary Ann Perez, Brittany Hudson, Amy Chapa and Liliana Ordaz.
“I was paralyzed,” Billy said. “My muscles wouldn’t work. I was worried about them taking care of me, but that was foolish of me. They were wonderful people. It’s not a place I ever want to go back to and be a patient, but if I have to go somewhere for rehab, that’s where I’m going. I really believe they gave me the best therapists in the country.”
Billy’s first big accomplishment at the rehab facilitiy was to simply sit up in his bed. By mid-December, he was able to eat on his own. On Christmas Eve, he took his first steps with the assistance of hand rails and therapists.
Billy told his therapists that his goal when his rehab was over was to dance to the song “Silver Wings” with Bonnie.
On Jan. 28, before being discharged from the PAM South facility, Billy did just that in front of nearly 100 friends, family and staff. He walked out of the PAM South facility with the aid of a walker as staff played Kool & The Gang’s “Celebrate” over the speakers.
Billy is one of seven former patients of the facility with their photo on the PAM South Wall of Fame.
Recovery continues
Billy still doesn’t have the endurance he had before the illness.
“I’ve still got a long way to go,” Billy said. “I’m nothing like I was. The endurance is not quite there. But I can till my garden and mow my grass on my riding mower.”
Billy and Bonnie are planning to get back on the road with their travel trailer on short excursions at first.
Billy said there are times when he reflects on the past year and begins to cry – not out of self-pity, but out of gratitude.
“I was taking a shower one day and it just hit me,” Billy said. “I just broke down and cried.”
Billy’s “hole of death” dreams never returned. He firmly believes that the prayers of his wife carried him through those nightmares.
Today, the only holes Billy contends with are the nine at the Goliad Country Club.
“God found time in his busy schedule to get me through this journey,” Billy said. “It’s not just about me. Bonnie and I made it through together. The Bible said if you have the faith of a tiny mustard seed, you can move mountains. She had that faith, and God said, ‘I have to honor that.’ ”
