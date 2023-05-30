Experts predict below-normal hurricane activity in Atlantic for 2023 hurricane season

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be “slightly below-average,” according to the annual Colorado State University Tropical Weather & Climate Research forecast.
Hurricane officially begins on June 1.
Researchers at CSU cite the likely development of El Nino as a primary factor for their prediction.
According to a news release from the CSU Tropical Meteorology Project team, a strong El Nino would produce upper-level westerly winds across the Caribbean Sea and into the tropics of the Atlantic Ocean, preventing hurricanes from forming.
Still, researchers cautioned coastal residents to be aware of developing storms and take necessary precautions.
“It takes only one storm near you to make this an active season for you,” said Michael Bell, professor in the CSU Department of Atmospheric Science.
The team predicts 13 named tropical storms in the Atlantic this season, with six becoming hurricanes. The average number of named storms from 1991 to 2020 was 14.4. According to the team’s report, there is a 44% chance of a major hurricane making landfall along the U.S. Atlantic coastline, and a 28% chance of a major hurricane making landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast (Florida peninsula to Brownsville).
According to the news release, the 2023 season is showing characteristics similar to 1969, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2015. The researchers predict the 2023 hurricane activity will be about 80% of the average season measured from 1991 to 2020. Last year’s hurricane season was 75% of the average season.
Following are the names for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season:
• Arlene
• Bret
• Cindy
• Don
• Emily
• Franklin
• Gert
• Harold
• Idalia
• Jose
• Katia
• Lee
• Margot
• Nigel
• Ophelia
• Philippe
• Rina
• Sean
• Tammy
• Vince
• Whitney
The CSU team will update its forecasts on July 6 and Aug. 3.