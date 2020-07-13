GOLIAD – The 2020 Goliad County Fair commercial heifer awards and sale will be held Saturday, July 18, at the Goliad County Fair Grounds Pavilion.
There will be 60 pens of pairs, bred and open heifers. Each pen will consist of two head primarily consisting of Brahmans, F-1 Brafords, Brangus, Brangus Cross, Hereford, Angus Cross and Santa Gertrudis Cross.
Buyers registration opens at 3:30 p.m. with the awards being presented at 4 p.m. The commercial heifer auction and Ag Mechanics auction will begin at 5 p.m. A premium sale of champions auction will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. The event will also include a VIP area with food and drinks available to all buyers.
A minimum purchase of $100 is required for all registered buyers.Everyone attending the awards and auction is reminded to practice social distancing while attending the event. Only two buyers per buyers group will be allowed in the buyers area.