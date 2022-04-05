The 2022 Goliad County Fair & Rodeo was a record-breaking success as the Sale of Champions hit an all-time high of $342,656.
“The sale was $48,000 better than 2021 thanks to those businesses and donors who believe in what we are trying to do with the fair,” said Brian Yanta, Goliad County extension agent. “We had a total of 107 livestock entries, which was up from 101 the previous year.”
Harley Jarzombek’s grand champion lamb brought her $19,050. Brody Brookhauser’s grand champion steer sold for $12,150. The commercial heifers averaged $2,816.13 per head at the auction.
“All this couldn’t be possible without our volunteers, not only with the Goliad County Fair Association, but also our leaders in both the 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs,” Yanta said.
