Fair committee seeking donations for new exhibit hall

GOLIAD – A Goliad County Fair building committee is starting a fund-raising drive for a new 4-H-FFA exhibition hall for the fairgrounds.
The proposed 20,000-square-foot building would help alleviate the crowded condition during the annual stock show.
Bill Zappe, the committee’s president, puts it simply: “We’ve run out of room.”
If completed, the prefabricated metal building would be erected in a field across the road to the east of the present exhibition facility.
Specifically, Zappe says, the hall would be used to afford room for commercial heifer entries, which now are being forced to be kept outside in tents during the annual stock show.
The committee is hesitant to pin down an exact cost, but it hopes to raise $500,000 by the fund drive.
“I don’t have a clue whether or not that would be enough to cover the building,” he says.
“We’re seeking both monetary donations or service donations,” he says.
Whether or not the building could be completed by the 2020 fair depends on how successful is the fundraiser.
“It would be wonderful to have it up by then, but whether it’s possible, I don’t know,” Zappe says, who explains the committee also is researching what grant funds might be available. “If we have to find a grant writer, we will,” he says.
“There’s just a need, right now. The fair is growing – which is a great thing for the youth in the county – and it’s hard not to have a facility that they can use, so we’re trying again to get this building.”
The committee has been mulling over starting the new fund-raising project since last May, according to committee member Wesley Ball, when the association formed the building committee.
The committee has not yet decided on colors for the proposed building.
The hall could be built without bids, Zappe says, because it would be built by donated funds.
“We have to have a general contractor who is willing to work with the donations we have,” Zappe said, adding that he is optimistic.
An additional advantage of the expanded room available with a new exhibition hall is that the ag-mechanic entrants would be displayed in the same location instead of adjacent to the Wimberly building.
“I’m optimistic we’re going to get it done; but I’m not going to say we will get it done by the 2020 fair.”
Once built, Zappe says, it could help pay for itself by being rented out during non-fair months.
The Fair Association has created a donation form; local 4-H and FFA groups already are donating funds.
