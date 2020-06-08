As you recall from the previous article, we are taking a look at the research compiled by John C. Brooke who in 1987 bought the place known today as the Collins House.
Brooke purchased the home not only to save it from destruction, but to preserve a piece of Goliad history, and there is a fair bit of history to go along with it.
We now come to the time of ownership of the Collins House, by the Collins family itself. Their history with the house began in November of 1879 when the home was sold by Eliza and J. W. Lane to Artemesia “Artie” Collins for the sum of $1,000.
Artie Holliday Collins was born in Victoria County in November of 1846. Her father, Thomas Holliday was listed as one of the Trustees of the Paine Female Institute in the State Charter granted in 1856, as well as a Trustee of the Public Schools of Goliad County during the years 1857-65, according to the research compiled by Brooke.
Brooke indicates that Artie and Joseph Collins were married in Texas sometime prior to 1872. He places them in Goliad at least by Aug. 3, 1878, where their daughter Roberta Holliday Collins was born.
Joseph, a former Terry’s Texas Ranger, and his wife Artie lived a respectful life as part of the Goliad community. Artie was a woman of culture; she was a piano teacher and is said to have been among the founders of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Together, they were successful in raising their children to be respectful, responsible, law-abiding adults.
The same, however, could not be said for several of Joseph Collins’ brothers, who often could be found at the Collins house, along with, some of their more “colorful” friends.
According to the research Brooke compiled, Joseph Collins was one of seven sons and three daughters brought into the world by Albert G. and Pamelia Collins.
Joseph and Artie Collins were said to often house some of the single Collins brothers: Joel Collins, Billy Collins, Henry Collins and John Collins.
Joseph’s brothers Joel, Billy and Henry were part of a cattle drive along with Sam Bass and Sam Pipes to Kansas City in 1877.
The team delivered the herd to Kansas and then set about robbing stages and eventually a Union Pacific Railroad train.
Brooke states that according to some accounts Joel Collins was the one to come up with the plan to rob the train.
Brooke’s personal research, obtained through personal interviews with residents of Goliad County or through printed and sourced biographical sketches, tells of the fate of the Collins brothers.
His research shows that following the train robbery Joel Collins was killed in a shoot-out in Kansas at Buffalo Station. Additionally, according to Brooke’s local Goliad sources, it is said that at the time of his death Joel was engaged to be married to a local Goliad woman.
Following a gunfight with the Texas Rangers near Round Rock in July of 1878 resulting in Sam Bass’s death, an all-out effort was made to capture the remaining members of his gang.
The following month, on Aug. 28, Henry Collins was mortally wounded in a shoot-out near Sherman, Texas, resulting in his death on Sept. 2, 1878. Billy Collins’ death occurred in November 1878, following his capture and subsequent return to Austin, he escaped and was eventually found in Canada and killed by U.S. Marshall Bill Anderson in a shootout where, facing one another, they drew their revolvers; both died from their wounds.
Next time, we will look at John Collins and his connection to John Wesley Hardin, as well as wrap up the history of the family of Joseph and Artie Collins which resided in the home until 1906.
