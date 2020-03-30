Careful culling makes champion chicken

GOLIAD – What does it take to have a prize-winning chicken?
Wyatt Ball, 10, of the Schroeder 4-H had the answer. Wyatt won grand champion pen of broilers in the stock show March 19 at the Goliad County Fair Livestock Show.
“We fed them. We got them moving,” said Wyatt, who also shows sheep and commercial heifers. “We spent a lot of time in the chicken pen.”
Wyatt, who is in his third year showing broilers, only showed three birds. But he started out with 150 broilers, which were whittled down by weight and feeling which ones had the most meat.
Sisters Raleigh and Madlynn Friedrichs, 17 and 16, respectively – both of Blue Ribbon 4-H – also show broilers.
“We validate as a family and pick out 115 birds,” said Madlynn, the reserve senior showmanship winner. “When we get them, they’re 1 day old and 1 ounce.”
About two weeks later, she said, they will cull out 50 birds.
Raleigh, who won fifth place in the senior division, said it all comes down to uniformity.
“We look for more shape, more meat on the breast, not lopsided,” she said. “We want all of them to match.”
The rest comes down to commitment.
“It’s just a lot of time and work; spend as much time in the pen as you can — morning, noon and night,” said Raleigh, who began showing chickens in fifth grade. “Make them your priority.”
Madlynn added, “We spend a lot of time with our chicks, making sure they always have food and water and keeping up with them.”