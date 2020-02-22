Colorful request from school

GOLIAD – For the kids, the color run at Goliad Elementary is a chance to run, play and be showered in a rainbow of powder.
For the school, it bolsters their science, technology engineering, art and math program.
This is the third year that the elementary students have participated in Color-A-Thon — a benefit where the students collect donations which ultimately help support the school’s STEAM program.
The color part is an afternoon event, this year being held May 8, where students run the block around the school as parents, teachers and volunteers are ready to douse them with a cornstarch and colored powder mixture.
The school hopes to raise about $10,000 from donations to the students.
“(STEAM) promotes critical thinking and team work,” said Patricia Huber, principal. “The potential these kids have is incredible.”
For the students, this event is an afternoon of fun.
“This is our third year,” said April Click, who has helped organize this since it began there.
Both women want to expand this further into the community and are hoping businesses and residents will again donate to the students and to the day’s events.
“We are asking for water, silly string and snacks for after the color run,” Click said.
Also on their list of needs are bubbles, water balloons, ice cream sandwiches, dilly bars and star pops. Cash donations are always welcome to buy additional supplies and food for these hungry youngsters.
Helping again will be the fire department and sheriff’s office.
“We are going to have fire trucks spraying water on the kids, as long a the firefighters don’t have to go out on a call,” Click said.
Huber said she hopes the community will join in help too.
“If we can get more volunteers,” that would be great,” Click said.
With only two years under their belt, the students are already looking forward to the event.
“They are already asking if we are going to do it,” Huber said.
Anyone wishing to volunteer or donate can call Click at 361-648-3879 or by email to aclick@goliad.isd.org.