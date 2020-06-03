Commencement commences

GOLIAD – The graduation looked different this year with students spread out across the stadium’s field encircled by their family members.
But, thanks to an easing of the COVID-19 prevention regulations, the school district was able to offer them a ceremony with many of the traditions so long held at the school.
“Even isolated and apart during this chaotic time, we have lifted each other up and held strong,” valedictorian Mae Cosper said during her speech. “This day was dedicated to us.
“We may not be able to celebrate in the exact ways we wanted to, but we’ll make the most of it, just as we have these past 12 years.”
For the past couple of months, these students have been learning at home, missing out on many of the events — baseball games and prom to name only two.
“Graduates, today we celebrate you and your accomplishments. But I know that this was not the senior year you had envisioned,” said Kim Arnold Garcia, former graduate and guest speaker at Friday’s ceremony, May 22. “It was a year cut short.
“You were expecting baseball, softball, track, tennis and golf seasons.
“You were preparing for One Act Play, concert and sightreading, FFA competitions and UIL academics.
“And you were looking forward to sports banquets, awards ceremonies and the last day of school – dozens of lasts that you didn’t get to have during your last year of high school.”
For the past several weeks, amidst constantly changing state regulations, administrators and volunteer students have planned this ceremony, ensuring that those who attend are safe.
“Through the ups and downs, we haven’t come this far just for the most revered and deserving celebration of us, our achievements, and our growth, to be endangered by a virus,” Cosper said. “So savor this moment.”
Many will be going to colleges and trade schools this fall. Some will be joining the military while others are into the workforce to begin their careers.
“This four-year chapter in our life that’s been riddled with athletic, artistic, academic and personal strife has directly led us to where we are today,” said Damaris Rodriguez-DeLuna, salutatorian. “I’m beyond proud to be here with my fellow graduates to bear the fruits of our labor and gain recognition for our individual growth into young adults.”
This ceremony would have looked vastly different if held only a few weeks prior. Initially, the district had planned a drive-in ceremony with graduates likely unable to walk the stage that night.
“Through our last four years of our educational career, I’ve been acquainted with scores of different people inside and outside our humble community, and it is safe to say that this ceremony is being met with mixed emotions from my graduating class,” said Rodriguez-DeLuna. “I’ve found that most are relieved about school finally ending, while also being excited about their prospective futures, while others I’ve seen are mourning the loss of their childhood while nostalgically reminiscing our time in high school as we will never again return to the life here we once had.
“I urge everyone here to embrace their emotions and continue onward during the course of this ceremony as it is a very turbulent time for all involved.”
As these students, now graduated, prepare for the next chapter of their lives, Garcia offered a piece of advice.
“Life will bring you so many experiences: good and bad, highs and lows. All of your experiences will help you grow as a person, just as my experiences helped me be a better teacher and influenced how I look at life and work,” Garcia said. “When the unexpected happens, it’s natural to be sad and upset about what you lost or missed out on, and to be afraid because you aren’t sure what the future holds.”
