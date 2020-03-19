Congressman pays tribute to Goliad’s Vietnam veterans

GOLIAD – The Vietnam veterans of Goliad were recently honored by Congressman Filemon Vela with a commemorative pin paying tribute to their service during the war.
“Today, soldiers when they come back home, they come home to an America that does appreciate their service,” Vela said during a ceremony Saturday, March 7 , at the Goliad Senior Citizens Center.
“For those of you who served in Vietnam, that was not necessarily so.
“This is my 11th Vietnam veteran pinning ceremony since November.
“I have spoken to many Vietnam veterans and heard lots and lots of different stories. Stories of being brought back home with protesters out in front of the buses as they were arriving in and being guided to the back so that they wouldn’t have to face these protesters who did not necessarily appreciate what they had done.”
The Department of Defence is issuing these small round pins.
The ceremony is part of the Vietnam War 50th Commemoration program that recognizes Vietnam War veterans and their families for their honorable service and sacrifices to our nation.
Among the 16 being honored in Goliad that morning, was George Kullick who was stationed in Thailand on the still under construction base U-Tapao between 1965 and 1966.
“My days lasted about 20 hours, seven days a week,” he said having received his pin only minutes before. Being in Thailand, even as a security officer, he wasn’t able to carry weapons.
“The only things I had were two night sticks,” Kullick said. “The king of Thailand allowed weapons for three specific duties. One was payroll. One was honor guard and the other was in case of nuclear attack.”
Kullick had enlisted in the Air Force four years prior following his recruiter’s advice to join the air police.
“I was there out of respect for law enforcement,” Kullick said. “I thought about being a police officer when I got out.”
His first post was North Dakota.
“We always called that Hell,” he said. “In the winter time, you froze to death on the flight line. In the summertime, you burned up, and the mosquitoes tore you up. The base was built on swamp land.”
From there, he was transferred to England and then to Arkansas.
“If you were in North Dakota, you wanted to go anywhere else,” he said. “You didn’t care if it was Okinawa, Japan, England or Germany — anything to get out of Grand Forks. “In Arkansas, the only way to get out of there was to go to ’Nam.”
Not all of those honored that day would spend time overseas.
Another Goliad resident, Wanda Ybarbo Davis had hoped to join the Air Force in 1972, but there wasn’t a position open at the time.
“I took the Air Force exam, and the Air Force sergeant said, ‘It is going to be a while before you can get in, but there is an opening in the Marines.’”
Davis opted to join the Marines.
“My father and his brothers were in the Army,” she said. “I knew I wanted to serve somewhere.”
She would serve until 1975 at Twentynine Palms, California.
“The soldiers that would come into base, and we would check them in,” she said. “I worked up there with all the brass. I loved it.”
She has no regrets but admits she had hoped for a bit more excitement.
“We were not even allowed to go to Okinawa back then,” she said. “I tried for it.
“They would not allow it.
“Things have changed. How have they changed.”
