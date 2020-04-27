Following the old caliche road

When we recently made small deliveries to friends in Normanna and Cadiz, we drove over several county roads. I noted that, although some of them could use re-topping, all were paved, a very different situation from my childhood—and that of my parents and grandparents.
My grandmother Anna Williamson Cude remembered going by horse and buggy from her grandmother’s home in Beeville in 1909 to visit her brother and sister-in-law in the Viggo Community, near where we now live. “There was no bridge over the Poesta Creek—we just went down and up. There were five gates to open, and the road was very sandy in places. It was an hour’s drive.”
The Viggo Road bridge over the Poesta was probably built by the time my grandparents married in 1915. My dad, born in 1917, said one of his earliest memories, when he was not quite 3, was of crossing that bridge when he and his mother were going to visit her grandmother:
“Dad hitched old Morgan to the buggy, and his instructions to Mother were to not let him balk at the bridge. It had high dirt approaches, and, if the horse became frightened at stepping on the rattling wooden floor and started backing up, the buggy would probably back over a side of the approach and turn over. This warning stuck clearly in my mind. Just as we started up the approach to the bridge, mother took the buggy whip out of the socket and began to build up old Morgan’s courage. We went across the bridge, just hitting a floor board once in a while.”
Daddy remembered that his family purchased their first automobile in 1921, and they could then get to town in about 20 minutes. However, when it rained, they frequently got stuck on the muddy road.
When the road grader, with four mules pulling a blade, came to smooth the rutted Viggo Road, Bill and his younger brother Pat would jump on and ride to the Viggo School, where they hopped off and walked home.
When their little brother George was born in 1935, muddy roads were still a problem. George remembers:
“Everyone in the community hoped the first person to brave the dirt road after a rain was a good driver, cutting a pair of straight ruts on the crown of the road for everyone else to use. The following drivers then just pulled out onto the road and let their car slide into the ruts.” On the rare occasion when they met an oncoming car, they either tried to meet at a firm spot where slipping out of the ruts wasn’t too hazardous, or — much more difficult — shared the ruts by slipping their left wheel into the rut on the right and the other car did the same with the other rut.
By George’s time, the mechanized road grader was only slightly more advanced than the mule-drawn one, but it smoothed out the road very nicely. And it was very inviting to a small boy.
The open cab for the driver was at the rear, with a step for easy access – just right for George to jump on as the grader passed by, riding until it turned around and returned to the road by his home, where he jumped off and waved goodbye.
He was sad when that machine was replaced with a larger, faster grader with an enclosed cab in front of the engine — and no place for him to jump on.
It was probably in the mid-1940s that the county began surfacing the major country roads with caliche, which solved the mud problem. However, the caliche had to be re-topped every few years; I remember watching multiple dump trucks leaving many piles of caliche to be graded smooth by a large road grader.
Since our house was near the road, white caliche dust wafted in the open windows every time a car passed our house. My mother despaired of keeping her home dusted!
It wasn’t until I was in high school that the county began paving the Viggo Road, a couple of miles at a time. And Gill Ranch Road, where we live, was finally paved in the 1990s.
Even in Beeville, streets were not paved until 1925 when, according to Margaret Moser’s Bee County history, a few blocks of the old Houston and San Antonio highways became the first paved intersection in the city, now Cleveland and Washington Streets. She also wrote about a family en route to Austin having to get out and lift their vehicle from the San Antonio ruts to get it into the Austin ones when they reached that intersection!
In 1939, my Uncle Fred Chesnutt was on the crew that first paved the road from Beeville to Cadiz, earning the princely sum of 40 cents an hour. In the process, they straightened out the 90 degree turns which followed property fence lines. Until Highway 59 (originally 202) was constructed in the late 1930s, the Cadiz road was the only route from Beeville to George West.
Bee County has made a lot of road progress in the past century. Now I wish we had more rain to make us even more grateful for our paved roads!