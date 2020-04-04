GOLIAD – Although the rain was falling hard outside, it was not a baad time in the ring where goats were being shown at the Goliad County Fair Livestock Show.
Some goats were docile and calm while others were headstrong and resistant. But the competition March 20 was fierce, and a goat shown by 15-year-old Braxton Butler of the Berclair 4-H Club came away as the grand champion. Braxton, who has shown goats for eight years, said he finds the animals easy to get along with.
For Braxton, making a goat into a winner takes “a lot of exercising, clean water and good feeding.”
As for selecting the right goat to groom into a grand champion, he said, “I look for a big top, a big rack, how good they are in their feet and legs.”
Julianna Garcia, 16 – whose goat won reserve champion – started showing goats in pee wee shows 10 years ago. This was Julianna’s first year having a winning goat.
“I learned how to maintain a goat responsibly,” she said. “Don’t give up.”
Julianna also had a fourth place lamb. But when it comes to her goats, she said her hard work paid off.
“Lots of running, lots of everything, lots of work exercising,” she said. “We practiced a lot.”
But like the rest of the livestock show, the goats had to be shown without spectators because of various rules put in place because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic. Only exhibitors and parents were present for the show.
“It was hard because no one could see the work I’ve done, but we did it,” Julianna said. “I’m thankful that we were able to show.”