Goliad Middle School recognizes top four students

Goliad – Goliad Middle school has announced the names of the four highest ranking members of the eighth grade class of 2019-20.
Kate Billo, daughter of Kristin Billo and the late William Billo, is the valedictorian.
Billo is a member of the National Junior Honor Society and participated in University Interscholastic League events and tennis.
She has collected numerous awards throughout her time at GMS including the Theater Arts award, the STEM award, Outstanding Student in History award, Most Outstanding Student Award in honors ELAR and the Top 4 Award.
Billo’s teachers described her as being unique, quick-witted, bright, inquisitive and confident in herself.
This year’s salutatorian is Kenna Klekar. She is a member of the NJHS and participated in volleyball, basketball and track. Klekar also plays Club Volleyball and was selected Volleyball Camp Most Valuable Player last year.
Honors she received this year include Outstanding Student in Algebra I, Outstanding Student in History, the Top 4 Award and the Girls Track Fighting Heart Award.
Klekar’s teachers stated that she is a driven student who adds spice to the classroom, is assertive and takes pride in her accomplishments and strengths. She is described as having a great sense of humor.
Klekar is the daughter of Sammy and Vanessa Klekar.
Ceye Bridges, the third highest ranking student, is the daughter of Chris and Jen Bridges.
She is active in the Goliad community, a member of the NJHS and participates in the Roaring Tiger Band’s Front Ensemble, her church youth group and 4-H.
Some of her accomplishments include participating in All Region Band for two years and receiving UIL medals for both art and Solo and Ensemble.
She was awarded the Outstanding Student in Algebra I Award, Outstanding Student in Science Honors Award, Top 4 Award and Most Accelerated Reader Points for the Year with a total of 479 points.
When asked to describe Bridges, teachers stated that she is an intelligent student who thinks abstractly and solves things in her own way.
The fourth highest ranking student is Rylie Schutz who is a member of the NJHS, participates in UIL activities and played volleyball and basketball. Her parents are Clayton and Bridgette Schutz.
Schutz has been the recipient of the 2018 President Award, 2019 Citizenship Award, 4th Highest GPA Award, Achievement Awards in art, social studies and mathematics and a leadership award.
This years awards include the Most Outstanding Student Award for Science Honors, Most Outstanding Student in Algebra I and the Top 4 Award.
When asked what it is like to have her in class teachers state that she is a great student who takes ownership of her learning and has the ability to bring a sense of calmness to those around her.