VICTORIA – Each year Victoria Electric Cooperative has the honor of awarding 20 $1,500 scholarships to graduating seniors.
Among those awarded scholarships this year were Addison McKelvey and Cecilia Schoener, both of Goliad High School.
In addition to having excelled academically, students awarded these scholarships must show evidence of service to the community. Honest, humble and hardworking are just a few of the words that teachers, coaches and leaders in the community used to describe these young adults.
“Now more than ever we’ve seen the importance of educating our youth and assisting them in building their careers,” says Nina Campos, Manager of HR and Communications. “Nurses, powerline workers, engineers and so many more require tools to be successful in their field of choice, and it is our privilege to assist in their journey.”