It’s hands-on learning as students build car in class

GOLIAD – Carl Shockley wasn’t a teacher. He worked in the maintenance department when then Superintendent Dave Plymale took notice of him.
“He saw that I was a journeyman electrician,” Shockley said. “Plymale said, ‘We need to start teaching these kids more than academics.’”
Shockley agreed, underwent training, and now heads the electrical program at the high school.
“He is sharing his knowledge with our kids,” said Brandon Enos, high school principal. “He just wants to help the kids learn.”
The students here will have the option to continue their training, through an apprenticeships program at ABC Associated Builders & Contractors and, in two years, earn their electrician certification.
“They can start working during the day and take classes at night,” Enos said. This two years of work in the field is why the high school cannot offer the complete program.
Changes next year
Next year, students will be bused to Victoria for classes at ABC where additional skills in this and the plumbing profession will be available.
Parents need not worry. That 30 minute drive won’t go to waste. A Wi-Fi hot spot will make it possible for students to study online courses during this time.
For now, their are five in the class, but this is just the second year and that number is expected to grow as word the program spreads through the school.
“Four of my boys are seniors,” Shockley said. “We will see what kind of enrollment we have next year.”
This course, like the rest of the classes taught in public schools, doesn’t cost these students a dime.
“We provide the curriculum,” Enos said. “We pay for the course work, and that includes the use of the tools they need.
“It is about getting the students the skills they need to go out and get a career in a field of their choosing,” Enos said.
While the courses are designed for students in their junior year, seniors aren’t being excluded if they want to start the program late.
“If we have a senior come in and want to start it, they can,” Enos said.
More than wires and plugs
Shockley knows that these students want to learn more than just the wiring of a light.
So this year, he opted for a project that was in line with their interests — cars and trucks.
This is no ordinary electric vehicle either. It is outfitted with mudgrips on all four rims and a 71 hp electric motor.
There is some debate about just how fast this buggy will go.
Student Kristofer Shockley speculated, “With the bigger tires and gears, I don’t think it will go faster than 30 mph.”
Dustin Harrell, another student, predicted double that speed. “This is suppose to power a car.”
The students, while they are using a kit, are making significant modifications to adapt the design to fit their stripped John Deere Gator ATV.
“It is not like building a golf cart,” Shockley said. “Luckily, we have a good fabricator and welder.
“We have a good engineer. We have good boys who are just good workers. You tell them what to do, and they get it done.”
The motor, while powerful enough, wasn’t built for this application.
“It was designed to bolt onto the transmission of a car,” Shockley said. “We had to modify it to fit a belt drive.
“We didn’t have a lot of options, so we did the engineering ourselves.”
Powering this beast are five Tesla batteries — a decision that led to a new set of challenges.
These batteries are liquid cooled. “There is more to it than electrical,” the teacher said. “It is also plumbing.”
Hands-on teaching
Shockley is standing back, letting these students diagnose the issues and helping only when they reach an impasse.
As the students worked, they poured over the electrical diagram trying to find out why they aren’t getting power to the key components.
“It is a dance we have to do with voltage and amperage,” Kristofer Shockley said.
Eventually, they narrowed the problem, and two small LED lights lit — they had power.
The buggy isn’t fully running, and there is still much to do before it is complete.
But every problem solved is a bit of knowledge gained by the students.
“The journey is greater than the destination,” Shockley said looking at what still remained to complete the project. “I want to complete the journey.”
