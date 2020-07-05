GOLIAD – It was a little quieter Wednesday as Mabry McMahon sat on a blanket in the corner of Presidio la Bahía last week.
In front of him, clothing, shoes, flintlocks and a sword were on display.
All of it, “was the basic stuff a soldier would carry,” McMahon said.
On Wednesdays, he, his father and other reenactors, dress the part of soldiers, and even civilians, for Wayback Wednesdays — a chance for visitors to see just what life was like on the frontier.
“We are representing the men that were soldiers here,” the younger McMahon said. He reminds that despite what some might believe, the presidio was predominately occupied by civilians as for each soldier, there could possibly be a wife and a child.
The display that day was smaller than others, but the weather — a series of storms had been pushing through that morning — would likely limit the number of visitors coming through the narrow, wooden doors.
“We have in our a collection a complete Brown Bess,” McMahon said. “We don’t have that on display because we need more information on it.”
As visitors come up, no matter their age, he tells the story of the weapons, the clothing, the life of those who called these stone walls home.
“I don’t know how long I have been doing this,” McMahon said of his time as a reenactor. “I have been coming with my dad for as long as I can remember.
“It is fun to relive their daily life and how they worked.
“Once you start doing it, you understand better how they lived.”
The uniforms, he said, were likely not worn everyday as each is hot and wears out quickly, despite popular myths.
“You can listen to someone talk about history, but when you do it yourself, you see how it might have been done differently.”
Reenactors all have their specialities and areas of interest. McMahon is no different as his lies in the Texas and American revolutions.
“At first Texans didn’t want to leave Mexico,” he recounts. “Even in the 1830s, there were people who didn’t want to leave.”
Looking at the weapons before him, he can explain how many of the soldiers likely were afraid to fire their flintlocks because of broken parts and poorly made gunpowder.
But the sword, that was the trusted weapon.
“They would have gotten more use out of the sword,” he said. “This against a tomahawk is going to win the fight.”
He and the others will be there on Wednesdays portraying some piece of history with the focus this month on the Texas Revolution.
For visitors, this is a chance for a personal look at history.
“A lot of this is just talking to people about what they are interested in,” he said. “If they are interested in guns, I talk to them about that. If they are interested in clothes, we talk about that.”
And occasionally, when crowds permit, he will let them hold some of the items.
“If you let people physically handle a gun, it help them understand just how heavy these are,” he said.
