Local seniors get social

It was definitely a party atmosphere at the Goliad County Senior Citizens Center on July 9. The organization held its annual ice cream social, which was free and open to the public of all ages, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
A group of 65 people, including local city and county officials, packed the festively decorated center for a fun, enjoyable evening.
The event included seven flavors of homemade ice cream that were made and served by the center’s board members, as well as, other refreshments and a raffle.
Raffle tickets had been sold for $5 each or 20 tickets for $5 prior to the ice cream social. Among the 31 available raffle items were gift cards, a gun, gardening items and a Texas flag.
The raffle held at the ice cream social event is the GCSCC’s only fundraiser. Funds from the event go to help provide lunches for homebound residents, as well as those who come into the center for lunch on a daily basis.
“We get very little state funding,” said GCSCC Executive Director Mary Wade
“That is why the fundraiser is so important.”
Wade recalls that the ice cream social has been held for at least 15 years.
For center director, Carol New, this was her first experience with the annual event since it was cancelled last year due to the corona virus pandemic. She expressed that it was a lot of work, but fun.
Wade agreed, saying that this event is the most fun thing they do each year.
Donations to the center are welcome at any time and can be brought to the center at 601 W. Pearl Street or mailed to PO Box 1357, Goliad, Texas, 77963.
•bmartin@mysoutex.com•