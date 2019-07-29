Nave Museum to features paintings by local artist

VICTORIA – Patricia Compton is a Goliad artist whose works have been described as beginning “with basic intuition and lets her paintings evolve into their own message.”
Her artworks go on exhibit at Victoria Nave Museum July 26.
Compton was born in Refugio but was raised in Goliad.
She has been painting since she was 12 – the year she earned her first art award from the Texas Department of Culture in Austin.
Compton was graduated from the University of North Texas with a BFA in Design. Upon graduation she won an international design competition, which awarded her the funding to move to New York City.
Her art career began with numerous group shows in Manhattan and Washington, D.C., including The Pace Collection, Washington. She also has had solo shows in East Hampton, New York, as well as various galleries in Austin, San Antonio and Alamo Heights.
The Nave exhibit is her first museum show.
She moved to Goliad to “hole up” somewhere to paint a large new body of work. Goliad seemed like a good choice so she came back home.
Compton says her painting career “went to the dogs upon picking up her first stray, mangy dog off the steps of the Presidio La Bahia in Goliad.
Her compassion turned into 20 years of rescue, rehabilitation and the adopting out of hundreds upon hundreds of puppies and dogs to loving and deserving homes.
“My gift for rescue is as much a God-given gift as the ability to paint,” she says.
She now is beginning a new body of commissioned work and is determined, with the help of her friends and supporters in rescue, to get something built in Goliad “reflective of art, dogs, rescue and education on both subjects.”
The exhibit opens to the public on July 26 and runs through Sept. 8.
The Nave Museum is at 306 W. Commercial St. in Victoria and is open to the public 12-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12-4 p.m. on weekends. It is closed on Mondays and between exhibits.