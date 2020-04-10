Pape: ‘A real life Sherlock Holmes’

GOLIAD – Capt. John Pape was soft spoken and seemingly able to make friends with anyone.
“Most officers, myself included are pretty vocal,” said Lt. Randy Dvorak. “John was overall a soft spoken individual although I am sure he had his moments.”
Pape died March 29 from an inoperable tumor.
His memory, though, lives on through the many people he met.
“He even had people, who after he arrested them and they bonded out, wanted to be his friend,” Dvorak said.
“It was kind of amazing the affect he had on people.”
Pape was a law enforcement veteran for more than two decades and a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
He had been with the Goliad Sheriff’s Office since 2012.
He was an honor graduate from the University of Alabama with a B.S. in human services. He was completing his master’s degree in law enforcement from the University of Phoenix.
He had been a village administrator in Angel Fire, N.M.; city administrator in Arcola; and city manager in Bellaire and Sonora, and assistant city manager in Weslaco.
And, he was the author of three novels.
He also had served as news director for a quartet of Texas newspapers and as a reporter for the Houston Chronicle.
Pape was someone that was always wanting to learn.
“He was very intelligent,” Dvorak said. “I worked with him for about six years.
“He was one of the best guys I knew.
“I am sure he had some people who didn’t like him, but I didn’t know of any.”
Zach Garcia described him saying, “Walker Texas Ranger had nothing on what John Pape brought to the table. Pape was simply always the smartest man in the room, the real life Sherlock Holmes.”
Garcia, who worked part-time as a dispatcher at the sheriff’s office, said he learned much from Pape.
“The man was young at heart: globe-trekking, attending annual festivals/concerts throughout Texas and running his 5Ks,” Garcia said. “The king of all jokesters and the connoisseur of all things edible and sweet.
“His quirkiness is why we all loved having him around.
“His wit made him lovable and his knowledge made him legendary.”
Late last year, Pape was diagnosed with an inoperable tumor and was given less than six months.
“He stayed optimistic even as the mass continued to take over his motor skills. He assured all of us at the office that he would be back, not to worry about him,” Garcia said. “He served so many people in his short 64 years and never thought twice about it.
“I can certainly tell you that my life changed because I knew John Pape.
“He proved that not all heroes wear a cape.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.