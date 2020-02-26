Past Lenten luncheons remembered for 50th anniversary

With Lent beginning next week, the women of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church are gearing up for the first Lenten Luncheon on March 3—the 50th anniversary of the lecture series envisioned and organized by the late Margaret Moser, a faithful St. Philip’s member.
According to the Bee-Picayune archives on the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library website, the first year’s program in 1970 was a Bible study. However, the energetic and creative Margaret, who knew lots of people in the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas (St. Philip’s diocese) and had numerous interesting friends, began inviting speakers for a lecture series which became an annual event. The public was invited to the presentations and the lunches, an ecumenical event for the community.
Some of the more memorable programs include a speaker who had made a medical mission with Mother Theresa; one who described a pilgrimage to Medjugorje (in Bosnia and Herzegovina); Clarence Stevenson’s talk about the Shroud of Turin—and Blackstone Dilworth’s presentation about Antarctica!
Diana Braly Turnbow, a long-time St. Philip’s member, has attended most of the lectures over the past 50 years and shared information from her files about the programs with me. (I was able to attend when I was head of St. Philip’s School in the 1980s, but could only get to those that fell during Spring Break while I was teaching in the public schools and at Coastal Bend College.)
In the early ’80s, Diana recalls, Margaret invited her good friend Helen Morton from Austin who presented book reviews so popular that they had to be presented in the church to accommodate up to 75 people who wanted to hear her presentation.
Lucy Williams, another St. Philip’s member, remembers additional excellent, well-attended book reviews by Margaret’s friend Cille Wavell from Corpus Christi. Like Diana, Lucy has missed very few of the lectures.
One year Dr. Shahid Hashmi described the beliefs of his Muslim religion, and three other speakers talked about their religions. Those in attendance saw that they all had many similarities with Christianity.
In 1981, the drama department at Bee County College (now CBC) made a presentation for a Lenten luncheon. In 1984, Jennifer Hartstel from Corpus Christi played the lyre and sang and talked about music from the Psaltery.
For one of the 2003 lectures, Gina Schneider of George West displayed her Christian expressions in clay, which included small clay models of several churches, including the Church of the Good Shepherd in George West.
Monsignor Pivonka of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church told about seeing Pope John Paul II when he visited San Antonio in 2004, and Deborah Hanus, teacher of the Beeville ISD gifted and talented program, described her introduction to Buddhism in 2008.
Margaret’s friend Sichan Six spoke about his experience “From Hell in Cambodia to Life in America” in 2010.
Lucy remembers that a speaker from San Antonio described the mission to Mexico in which she had recently participated. Several St. Philip’s women were so impressed by her presentation that they joined her group the following year. “The Lenten luncheons can inspire listeners to do something new,” Lucy concluded.
Another program was about the painted churches in the La Grange area. Dickie Rudeloff moved the group into the church to explain all the Christian symbols in the stained glass windows.
A wide variety of programs over the past 50 years!
In 1998, when Chambliss Hall was being expanded and remodeled, the luncheons were held at First United Methodist Church.
For many years, the St. Philip’s women prepared all the lunches, but as more of them went to work, assistance was needed. The United Methodist women began helping with the luncheons in 2005, then Faith Lutheran and First Presbyterian joined them in 2009. In 2013, a fifth luncheon was added, with St. Joseph’s hosting it.
A flyer from 1977 states the price at $2.50 per luncheon or $9 for the series. (This year it is $8 per luncheon or $35 for all five.)
Margaret’s daughter Ruth Moser Davies was in high school when her mother organized the first Lenten luncheons. “She was very proud of their success,” Ruth remembers. A resident of Austin, she plans to attend at least the first one in this year’s series.
The Lenten luncheons provide education and enrichment for those who attend, as well as the opportunity to visit with people they don’t see often.
Lenten luncheons were only one of Margaret’s many contributions to the community. Named Bee County Citizen of the Year in 2003, she served as a Joe Barnhart Foundation trustee and was an ardent supporter of the library and the art museum, as well as the Beeville Concert Association and the Beeville Vineyard. An avid reader, she selected books for the Pan American Round Table to donate to the library.
Her crowning achievement was the publication of her two-volume “Biography of a Particular Place: a History of Bee County from the Days of the Spanish Missions through Sept. 11, 2001,” the most complete history of our county to date. She donated the proceeds of the sales to the library, and copies are available for purchase there.
The theme of this year’s 50th anniversary of the Margaret Moser Lenten Luncheon series is “Celebrating Women in the Church,” and Margaret is definitely one we are celebrating!