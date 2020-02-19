Reviving Relay

GOLIAD – When Jacob Pedeville moved to Goliad, he knew only a handful of people.
“I started helping with Relay For Life three years ago to become more involved in the community,” said Pedeville standing in the event area of the Goliad Brewery.
His plan worked.
This year, he became co-chair of the event alongside Susan Moore, who serves as justice of the peace judge.
Pedeville owns NTEX Construction along with his brother Corey and their father Todd.
He remembers it wasn’t long ago that these Relay fundraisers drew crowds that filled the downtown square.
That is no longer the case now.
“It used to be huge,” he said. “It has kind of fallen off the last couple of years.”
Even the time of the event has shortened as the number of participants dwindles.
“It used to go all night,” he said. “As of lately, we have shutdown at 10 p.m.”
Moore added, “We started this in 2006 and had a good turnout.
“Every year it has gotten smaller.
“We are now getting some younger blood in this organization though.
“These young folks are going to have to take this over one day.”
On Saturday, Feb. 1, Pedeville thought he would add something to their fundraiser that he hoped would draw in more participants — the game cornhole.
The game is simple. The object is to toss a small, bean-filled bag either onto the slanted platform 27-feet away or into the hole drilled at the upper portion of the platform.
Make it in the hole, it’s three points while just on the board is one.
“The goal is to get to 21 and not go over,” he said.
Twelves teams signed up to compete this year.
“I think this was a perfect size for our first tournament,” Moore said.
Pedeville admits he thought more teams would have entered.
“I am from Virginia,” he said. “Over there it is was more popular.”
Michael Muniz was one of those hoping to win the tournament trophy that afternoon.
“Several of our neighbors play together,” he said waiting for the next round of play. “It is very popular.”
For Muniz, this was a chance to compete and still enjoy the afternoon.
“It is just $10 per teams so; yea, we just came out to have some fun.
The money raised was split between the winner the tournament’s beneficiary, Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society.
Like many, Moore has a personal reason for participating in these fundraisers
“I don’t think there is anybody whom cancer hasn’t touched in this community,” she said. “I am a survivor.
“I had breast cancer.
“The treatment takes a year out of your life.
“At the time, you do what you have to and then look back and say, ‘I did that.’”
So she will continue helping and raising money for the American Cancer Society.
“The Relay For Life Committee is a small group that does a lot of work,” Moore said.
They are planning another fundraiser, this time a barbecue on Feb. 16 leading up to the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” benefit a the Goliad County Fair and Rodeo. Then, it all culminates in the April 4 Relay For Life walk.