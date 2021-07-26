The statewide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to be felt, this time in the education sector.
Recently, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released results for the spring 2021 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR). Due to what TEA termed “learning disruptions” as result of the pandemic, there was a significant increase in students not meeting expected grade level performance during STAAR testing. Out of 22 testing categories, only two (English I and English II) saw more students meeting grade level requirements than in 2019.
“The data may be disheartening, but with it, our teachers and school leaders are building action plans to support students in the new school year,” TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said. “Policymakers are using it to direct resources where they are needed most.”
Goliad Independent School District Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Brandon Enos updated the GISD board on STAAR results at a June 12 meeting. Enos noted that the district lost “significant progress” in fifth-grade math assessments, but did give several positives, such as gains made in seventh and eighth-grade writing exams compared to state results.
Enos stated that he has “identified the areas of improvement” for the district, and will be using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding to work on what he called the “gaps in education” that are still lingering throughout GISD. Later in the meeting, during an unveiling of the annual district improvement plan, Enos said one of his four key goals for GISD is to increase reading STAAR assessment scores by 3% every year, beginning in 2021-22.
STAAR examinations are divided between mathematics assessment, reading assessment, and testing in writing, science and social studies. Assessment scores break down if a student has a “satisfactory achievement,” with those approaching, meeting, or mastering their grade level considered a success.
Mathematics assessments took a major hit in 2021 as compared to 2019, the last time students took STAAR testing. This year’s results show 35% of students meeting the grade level in math from grades 3-8, as compared to 50% two years prior. The largest drops in math performance came from Texas third-graders (48% meeting grade level in 2019 to 30% in 2021), seventh-graders (41% to 25%), eighth-graders (55% to 41%) and third-grade Spanish-speaking students (31% to 14%). Algebra I EOC testing also fell, from 62% meeting grade level in 2019 to 41% in 2021.
Reading assessments weren’t as drastic a dip as math, but still took a hit in 2021. A total of all examinations reports 43% of students meeting grade level, down from 47% in 2019. Notable drops were seen in fourth-graders (43% in 2019 to 36% in 2021) and eighth-graders (53% to 46%); as well as Spanish-speaking student assessments (39% to 24% in third-grade Spanish-speaking testing).
The other three subject matters tested on during STAAR were writing, science, and social studies. These areas of testing also continued the trend of lesser percentage in meeting grade level:
• Writing assessments dropped for fourth-graders (33% meeting grade level in 2019 to 26% in 2021) and seventh-graders (40% to 31%).
• Basic science assessments fell for fifth-graders (48% to 30%) and eighth-graders (49% to 42%).
• Biology assessments meeting grade level dropped from 63% in 2019 to 54% in 2021.
• Social studies assessments meeting grade level for eighth-graders fell from 35% in 2019 to 27% in 2021.
• United States History EOC assessments meeting grade level dropped from 75% in 2019.
The STAAR statewide results, says Morath, “highlight the support infrastructure needed to address lost learning opportunities and emphasize the important role of recently passed legislation.” The piece of legislation broached by Morath was House Bill 4545, which allows parents of eligible STAAR test-takers to “access high performing teachers, as well as benefit from additional tutoring.”
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•