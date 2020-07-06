The Collins House after the Collins Family

For 37 years a Collins family member owned and lived in the home which, today, still bears its name.
In November of 1916, following the death of the family matriarch, Artie Collins, her daughter Helen and son-in-law James B. “Happy” Lott sold the house to the locally well-known community minded W. M. Neyland.
W. M. Neyland was a resident of Goliad for many years, owning the Neyland Hardware Store on the courthouse square as well as the blacksmith shop on Fannin Street. A historian in his own right, Neyland was one of the original leaders in the movement to commemorate General Ignacia Zaragoza, which resulted in the statue at Presidio La Bahia honoring the general, born at Presidio La Bahia in 1829.
According to the research of John C. Brooke, the Neyland’s used the Collins home as rental property. Neyland owned the property from November of 1916 until he sold the place to Mary T. Billups on Jan. 29, 1929.
The purchase of the Collins house in 1929 began another family history for the home which lasted even longer than the Collins family ownership.
The Billups owned the home for the next 46 years, through three generations.
Mary Tippen who purchased the home from Neyland was the daughter of Mary E. and Lawrence Tippen, she married George Billups, and together they had six children; Mary, Robert, Emily, George Jr., Arthur and Clarence.
According to Brooke, George Sr. was the bailiff for Goliad County. George Jr. fought in World War II and was killed Oct. 11, 1918. His name can be found among those honored on the memorial on the grounds of the county courthouse.
Upon the death of Mary T. Billups, her daughter Emily lived in the house until her death, and Brooke concludes his report on the Billups family and the Collins house by telling us the last member of the family lived in the house until 1975.
Brooke does not report on any other occupants between the time of 1975 and the time of his purchase in 1989, when he bought the house from the City of Goliad to save it from demolition.
After purchasing the house and working to restore it, Brooke made application to the Texas Historical Commission to have the house recognized with a historical marker, telling its history. The marker was awarded and still stands in the front yard today.
The home is also listed on The National Register of Historic Places, though it is listed as the “Stoddard House”, the family of record as first owning the property, and the family with which we began the telling of the history of this house, known locally as “The Collins House”.
