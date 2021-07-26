This, that, whatever you’d like

A six-year dream has come true for Donna Peterson.
After 43 years in Houston and six years working in Goliad, Peterson will get her shot on the square, taking the reins of This That & Whatever at 102 N. Courthouse Sq. She has taken over the antique store location from Yvonne Ramirez, after the two worked together on The Looking Glass antique venue.
Working in the oil and gas industry in a large locale, she “escaped” to a peaceful retiree life in Goliad that reminded of youth.
“I grew up in a small town,” she said. “I grew up in Central Texas, which was less than 3,000 people at that time. When I retired, it was time to get out of the big city and get back to some roots. My son lives in Victoria, and this is close enough.”
Wanting to become part of her new surroundings, she quickly joined Ramirez, working together for six years before Peterson gained the building.
“I love the tourists, I love all the people (I meet here). I’m not a stay at home person, I need to be around people, and I’ve just met so many wonderful friends. It’s really great.”
The new antique and treasure trove won’t have much functional difference than The Looking Glass location, other than not selling as many clothes. Peterson says this is due to a bounty of new clothing boutique locations on the square.
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday, although she says she “doesn’t mind” coming in by request on other days.
When asked why antiques were of importance to the new owner, she waxed poetic on her familial ties.
“I remember seeing some of these items at my great-grandmother’s house. She was straight from Czechoslovakia. So, I saw a lot of things from her house, from my grandmother’s house ... my mother was a collector also, of glassware. Of (my two sisters and I), I’m the only one that inherited the liking of the antique things. I like old stuff.”
Of particular enjoyment for Peterson are blue and white dishes, milk glass, and tea pots. To claim those, and other, items for the shop requires quite the hustle. Peterson scours online auctions for treasures, heads to resale shops, and even visits local estate sales for interesting items.
“My son says I’m a hoarder. And it’s true ... (but) I love it.”
This That & Whatever’s motto is positivity from the moment a customer walks in. The store will eventually carry baked goods, as well as a kitchen area to “enjoy conversation.”
“I want it to be a happy place that people feel comfortable coming in,” she said. “Even if you don’t buy something, I want you to be comfortable coming in and just having a chat. Maybe you just need to talk to somebody that day. Maybe I just need to talk to somebody that day.”
After a soft opening in July, This That & Whatever will make a grand opening during August’s Market Days.
For more information, call This That & Whatever at 361-319-4210.
