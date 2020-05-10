Wild Texas produce yields great returns

Lucky are those of you who own a bit of land or have access to land where dewberries and wild mustang grapes grow.
There used to be some of those on my grandparents’ land back when I was growing up, but they have since ceased to exist. The other recent sources we had have been plowed under or sold off.
Those tiny bits of wild Texas take me back to dewberry custard and green grape custard pies that my grandma used to bake. Grandma also made the best green grape preserves you have ever tasted.
So now when I see friends and family posting recipes on Facebook made from those two “gifts from the gods”, I’m happy for them and jealous at the same time.
This recipe for Dewberry Cheesecake comes from Miss Emma Albrecht who is home from college. She says she has been baking all kinds of things to avoid doing her online school work. Thanks Emma, for letting me steal your photo too.
The recipe for Green Grape Pie comes from my cousin who is brave enough to stop along the road and ask people if she can pick the little green grapes from their fence lines.
Country-Style Cheesecake with Dewberry Topping
(from Emma Albrecht of Goliad)
• 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
• 1 large egg, beaten
• ½ cup sour cream
• 1 can sweetened condensed milk
• Graham cracker pie crust
Beat together all the ingredients for 1 minute. Pour into the pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes or until the center jiggles. Let cool.
Dewberry Topping
• 2 cups dewberries
• ½ cup sugar
• 2 Tbsp. water
Put the ingredients into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook for 5 minutes then set aside. Pour over baked cheesecake and chill before serving.
Custard for Green Grape Pie
(from Jan Oldfather of Victoria)
• ¾ cup sweetened condensed milk
• ¾ cup sugar
• 2 large eggs, beaten
• ½ cup whole milk
• 2 Tbsp. flour
• Pinch of salt
• Pie crust
• Prepared wild mustang green grapes
Put pie crust in a pie plate. Add 1 to 1 ½ cups of prepared tiny green grapes. (Prepared means that they have been boiled in sugar water until they turn from bright green to a dull green.) Whisk custard ingredients together and pour over grapes. Lightly dust with cinnamon, if desired. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until center is set.