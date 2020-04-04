GOLIAD – Kendall West’s lamb won grand champion with a little help from a friend.
Five weeks ago, the Goliad Middle School student underwent surgery for a torn ACL. With her leg in a brace and walking on crutches, Kendall, 12, was unable to take her lamb into the ring.
That’s where 18-year-old Brooke Yanta, Kendall’s friend, came in.
“I just wanted to help them out,” Yanta said. “If I needed help, I know they would help me out.”
The lamb show was a new experience for Brooke, who shows goats.
“I’ve actually never shown sheep before. This was the first time,” she said.
When it came down to having a lamb that would go on to victory, Kendall said she did nothing special.
“I just bought a good lamb; there’s no secret,” she said.
A good lamb, Kendall said, comes down to structure.
Addy Brock, whose lamb won reserve grand champion, has her way of selecting the right lamb.
“You need to look for muscle and stoutness, I guess, powerfulness,” she said.
Addy, 13, said she exercised and walked her lamb daily.
“It’s hard raising sheep,” she said. You have to walk them every morning and feed the animals. And they’re very powerful.”